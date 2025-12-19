Borges: “I expect a heated, competitive and intense game”

The coach looks ahead to the meeting with CD Santa Clara

Sporting Clube de Portugal travel to the Azores to face CD Santa Clara in the Round of 16 of the Taça de Portugal, and coach Rui Borges gave a pre-match press conference in Alcochete this Wednesday.

Previewing the game

“It’s a different competition, with different stimuli and energy. It’s always a difficult ground to go to, facing a team that have conceded just six goals at home in Liga Portugal. They are one of the teams that allow the opposition the fewest chances to score. They are very intense, competitive and aggressive. I expect a similar level of difficulty to what we encountered in the league. They have a good coach, a motivated team, and we will face a quality side.

Emotional stability is always important in all games, not just this one. The melee at the end of the game [in the league] was just heat of the moment stuff. There’s always a bit of needle here and there, but it cools down. It’s happened in many games in which Sporting CP didn’t play. It’s not pretty, for sure, but it’s a question of temperament. That game is in the past and tomorrow will be different. Both teams want to win and advance to the quarter-finals. It will be a heated game, but competitive and intense. We have to be prepared.”

Frederico Varandas’ re-election bid for the presidency announcement

“It’s good news for Sporting CP. All the years the president has spent here speaks for itself. Otherwise, I’m focused on my work and I believe the Sporting CP universe are happy with the news.”

Options for the game

“We will present the same image as always. We have demonstrated considerable quality in our play, as well as our intensity. The team are focused, aware of the difficulties we will face and the qualities of the opposition. We will not deviate from what we want for the game. The team have evolved and nothing worries me in that regard. It’s natural to have one or two different options, even because of the absences we have.”

Refereeing

“I’m not going to talk about refereeing. From what I’ve seen in recent years, our referees are some of the best around. They make mistakes like everyone else and sometimes it hurts us, but I still think they are amongst the best.”

Opportunities for academy players

“The opportunities aren’t about the Taça or Liga Portugal, but about what we want for each game. We are the holders of the Taça de Portugal and we really want to keep it, regardless of who plays. Those who train with us know what they have to do and know they could have an opportunity. They are waiting for their chance, like so many others.”

Morten Hjulmand

“He’s ready for the game. I think he’s not 100% fit yet, but he’s been training well and will be an option.”

Fotis Ioannidis

“He’s not at his best physically. He’s improving, growing, and could be a solution for us tomorrow. He offers us many good things and I’m happy to see his fitness and confidence grow every day. He’s available and is another solution for us. He will help a lot.”

His future at Sporting CP

“There’s a lot for us to conquer, fight for and win at Sporting CP. I want to continue to be part of Sporting CP’s history. I hope that will be so for many years. I feel happy here, I’m doing well and am really motivated.”