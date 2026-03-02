Bracketology: No. 1 seeds Duke, Arizona face battles but have margin for error in NCAA Tournament projection

Virginia and Kansas each have major opportunities on Saturday to optimize their seeding potential for the NCAA Tournament as the final day of February brings a college basketball schedule loaded with Bracketology implications. The Cavaliers are a No. 3 seed in CBS Sports Bracketology entering the day, while the Jayhawks are a No. 4. seed.

Both are taking on projected No. 1 seeds on the road. Virginia travels to Durham, N.C. to face Duke while Kansas heads to Tucson to take on Arizona. If UVA topples No. 1 Duke on the road, it would send the Cavaliers’ resume metrics soaring and open up new possibilities.

At 25-3 (13-2 ACC), Virginia is thriving under first-year coach Ryan Odom. Despite their gaudy record, the Cavaliers have been held back to a certain degree — at least from a seeding perspective — by their light nonconference schedule. With the program getting a full reboot following last year’s 15-17 season, Odom opted for a manageable nonconference slate that ranks 211th in NET strength. As a result, the Cavaliers haven’t amassed the marquee victories required to flirt with the No. 2 seed line. Beating Duke would change that.

If Kansas aspires to compete for a No. 3 seed or even a No. 2 seed, it will likely need to upset Arizona on the road. As the highest-ranked No. 4 seed in CBS Sports Bracketology, the Jayhawks would be well-positioned to rise if they won on the road as a 9.5-point underdog.

Bracketology top seeds

Margin for error

Both Duke and Arizona have margin for error when it comes to remaining on the No. 1 seed line, and a loss Saturday would not put either at risk of dropping since both have amassed such significant leads on the field in many of the metrics used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. However, if Duke wants to retain the distinction of being the No. 1 overall seed, it needs to win. Michigan’s Friday night victory over Illinois means the Wolverines remain squarely on the Blue Devils’ heels in the race to be the top seed in the bracket. Even a loss against a good Virginia team by Duke would likely send Michigan back to the top spot.

Rematch rules

Amid conference consolidation and the proliferation of nonconference matchups between high-major schools, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee faces challenges when it comes to avoiding regular-season rematches. The 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket featured three potential second-round games between conference teams, although none of them came to fruition.

The committee will still seek to minimize conference meetings and nonconference rematches, and our model is coded to do the same. However, NCAA bracketing principles permit games between conference teams in the second round, so long as the teams in question played each other just once before the NCAA Tournament. For conference teams that met twice prior to the NCAA Tournament, principles state they should not meet prior to the Sweet 16. If the teams played three times, NCAA bracketing principles state they should not play before the Elite Eight.

With regard to rematches of nonconference games, NCAA bracketing principles state that they should be avoided “in the First Four and first round.” The committee will also “attempt to avoid” nonconference rematches in the second round. But the committee has historically prioritized keeping teams on their natural seed line over changing their seed line for the sake of avoiding a rematch.