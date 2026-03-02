Apple’s March 4 Event Is Almost Here. 5 Things on My Wishlist

Apple has invited the press to an “experience” on March 4 in London, New York, and Shanghai, though CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the company will announce new products over several days, beginning Monday, culminating in hands-on time for a select few on Wednesday.

There’s no tagline on the invitation to help us tease out what to expect, but I’m holding out hope for a low-cost MacBook and an AI-powered iPad. Apple likely has a few other things on its agenda for various budgets and needs. Here’s everything I want to see from Apple.

1. Lower-Cost 12-Inch MacBook

Apple had a 12-inch MacBook in 2015 and a refresh in 2017, but it was discontinued due to weak sales and cannibalization from other products. Still, I think the 12-incher deserves another shot, especially if Apple prices it better than the $1,299 it charged for the previous version.

(Credit: Apple)

Reports suggest the new variant could start as low as $599. At that price, a 12-inch MacBook might be outfitted with an Apple A-series processor that typically powers iPhones and iPads, rather than the more robust M-series chip. That could point to the A18 Pro and Apple Intelligence support. This new flavor might also come in a variety of colors, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, which would match up with the multicolor Apple logo on the press invites.

I already own a MacBook Air, but I’d love to snag a cheaper and slightly smaller MacBook that I can easily carry with me while traveling. If it’s around $600, it’d be a no-brainer for Apple users like myself who’d like a cheaper machine to use on the go.

2. M5 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

If you’re in the market for a refreshed workhorse PC, however, Apple will reportedly add more powerful M5 chips to the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. The 14-inch Pro was updated with the base M5 processor last October, and it earned a 4.5/5 rating and Editors’ Choice award from PCMag for “vaulting Apple’s ‘basic’ power MacBook into a new class of mighty machine.” This week, we could see M5 Pro and M5 Max chips make their way to the lineup, according to Gurman. This upgrade should hit both the 14-inch and 16-inch Pro models.

M5 Apple MacBook Pro (Credit: Brian Westover/PCMag)

Likewise, the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air are also likely to receive a bump to the M5. In our review of the M4 MacBook Air 13-inch, we found that some ultraportable Windows laptops outpace the M4 in some key benchmarks. Can the M5 fix that?







Fully Mobilized newsletter to get our top mobile tech stories delivered right to your inbox.”,”contextual_body”:[],”first_published_at”:”2021-09-30T21:18:21.000000Z”,”published_at”:”2025-10-02T14:13:57.000000Z”,”last_published_at”:”2025-10-02T14:13:50.000000Z”,”created_at”:null,”updated_at”:”2025-10-02T14:13:57.000000Z”})” x-show=”showEmailSignUp()” x-intersect.once=”window.trackGAImpressionEvents(” pcmag-on-site-newsletter-block=”” mobilized=””> Get Our Best Stories! A Smart, Bold Take on the Wireless World



Sign up for the Fully Mobilized newsletter to get our top mobile stories delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the Fully Mobilized newsletter to get our top mobile stories delivered right to your inbox. By clicking Sign Me Up, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy

Policy. Thanks for signing up! Your subscription has been confirmed. Keep an eye on your inbox!

3. iPad With Apple Intelligence

11th Gen Apple iPad (Credit: Eric Zeman/PCMag)

The current base iPad is saddled with an older A16 chip, so it doesn’t make the cut for Apple Intelligence, which requires an A17 Pro and up or M-series chip. The 12th-generation iPad expected to be announced this week should be equipped with an A18 Pro, suggests Gurman. The design will remain the same, but an AI-powered iPad could bring more people into the fold. Yes, Apple Intelligence has been underwhelming, and the company has struggled to turn Siri into a full AI assistant, but Apple Intelligence still offers a host of smart features. I already have an iPad Pro, but I’d recommend the base iPad to those who want a basic, low-cost tablet.

Recommended by Our Editors

4. M4 iPad Air

Meanwhile, the current iPad Air is stuck with the M3 chip, so it could definitely use an upgrade. Expect both the 11- and 13-inch flavors to get this performance boost. It may also be granted Apple’s N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and C1 modem for 5G and LTE.

5. iPhone 17e

Left to right: iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 (Credit: Eric Zeman)

I’m not in the market for a new iPhone, and I usually swing for the Pro models, but for those on a tighter budget, the iPhone 17e might fit the bill. A follow-up to last year’s iPhone 16e, the iPhone 17e will likely up the ante on its internal specs. That means the same A19 chip used in the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, an N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 connectivity, and Apple’s C1X modem for 5G and LTE network connectivity. A more budget-friendly option for iPhone buyers, the 17e will reportedly start at $599, the same price tag as its predecessor.

Will Apple reveal all these products this week? Stay tuned to PCMag.com for more details.