Bradley Cooper Addresses Rumors About Whether or Not He’s Had Plastic Surgery

NEED TO KNOW Bradley Cooper addressed plastic surgery rumors while speaking on an episode of the SmartLess podcast on Jan. 5

The actor spoke about his appearance with co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett

He directs and stars opposite Arnett in his latest film, Is This Thing On?

Bradley Cooper is getting real about his looks.

The Maestro actor, 51, set the record straight on rumors about whether or not he’s had plastic surgery done when speaking on the SmartLess podcast in an episode released on Monday, Jan. 5.

Cooper joined co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett for the episode. At one point, Arnett recalled a time when he was asked to name one thing about Cooper that people don’t know about him.

Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett attend the European premiere of “Is This Thing On?” in October 2025.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty



“I said, ‘Well, there’s a lot’,” Arnett said. “And then I was gonna I was gonna say, because we keep reading everybody thinks that Bradley’s had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I’m like, ‘What people don’t know is that he hasn’t.’ Right?” added Arnett.

Bateman clarified, “That he hasn’t.” To which Arnett doubled down, “Yeah. Of course, he hasn’t.”

“No, I get people [coming] up to me the last couple weeks,” said Cooper, explaining, “They’re like, ‘Oh, you look good! Yeah. Yeah, but it’s a crazy—.”

Bradley Cooper attends the 39th annual American Cinematheque Awards in November 2025.

Joe Scarnici/Getty



Arnett chimed it, “But it did make me think… It made me mad because people say that all the time and it’s a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know. You know you read that bulls— stuff.”

Cooper has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors, however the actor hasn’t publicly addressed them until his guest appearance on his longtime friend Arnett’s podcast.

The actor has made several public appearances, however, in recent weeks as he promotes Is This Thing On?, Cooper’s newest movie as director that stars Arnett and Laura Dern as a couple on the verge of divorce.

“As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene, while Tess (Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family — forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity and whether love can take a new form,” reads a synopsis for the movie.

Bradley Cooper attends the “Is This Thing On?” Contenders Screening at Museum of Modern Art in December 2025.

Theo Wargo/Getty



Cooper’s also been spotted out with his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. Most recently, the couple — who’ve been romantically linked since October 2023 — enjoyed a matinee showing of Broadway’s Waiting for Godot on Dec. 20, posing for a rarely seen couple photo.

In a snap shared by the production, Cooper and Hadid posed with the show’s stars, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, along with Jesse Aaronson, Brandon J. Dirden, Michael Patrick Thornton and Franklin Bongjio, who also star in the production.

Robert Downey Jr. was also a guest at the show and joined in the photos.

In the pictures, Hadid could be seen wearing a coat from her brand Guest in Residence, while Cooper kept warm in a blue and black half-button sweater and khaki pants.