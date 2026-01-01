Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spark marriage rumors after stepping out with matching rings

Another “Love Story?”

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are sparking speculation that they may have already tied the knot — as the two were spotted sporting new rings on their left hands.

The actor, 51, and the model, 31, were snapped walking together in Paris, France, on Monday, as seen in pics obtained by Page Six. Both wore thin matching bands on their left ring fingers.

Page Six has reached out to reps for Cooper and Hadid for comment.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were snapped in Paris, France, on Monday, wearing matching rings on their left hands. / SplashNews.com

The new hardware has sparked speculation that the two have already tied the knot. BACKGRID

Page Six has reached out to both Hadid and Cooper’s reps for comment. / SplashNews.com

Both dressed casually for their walk, with Hadid rocking jeans and a white tank top and Cooper opting for a backwards baseball hat paired with a T-shirt and athletic pants.

They were also snapped holding hands Monday leaving a gym, with Hadid wearing gray leggings and her ring still visible.

While Cooper was photographed Saturday going to the gym solo, he wasn’t sporting a ring at the time.

The couple was last publicly spotted together attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden last month.

Cooper and Hadid both dressed casually on their walk. / SplashNews.com

They made no move to hide their rings. / SplashNews.com

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They’ve been dating since October 2023, when they were spotted stepping out for a dinner date in New York City.

In March 2025, Hadid spoke out about the “very romantic and happy” relationship in an interview with Vogue, saying that “Getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential.”

“And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve,” she went on. “And you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be.”

They were also spotted going to the gym together Monday, holding hands. Best Image / BACKGRID

Hadid wore gray leggings and carried a water bottle. BACKGRID

She was still spotted wearing the ring after her gym outing. BACKGRID

In May, the “Hangover” star made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Met Gala to support his girlfriend, but opted not to pose for red carpet pics.

While they’ve mostly remained private about their relationship, last month, she did share pics of them vacationing in Paris.

Hadid previously dated Zayn Malik, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Khai. Cooper, meanwhile, shares daughter Lea, 9, with ex Irina Shayk.