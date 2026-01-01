Brewers 2026 Trade Deadline Tracker

Hot stove season is well underway. Milwaukee has already made a few trades this year, acquiring pitchers Lance McCullers Jr. and Colton Gordon (though McCullers has already been released), infielder Braden Shewmake (also released), and reliever Joel Kuhnel.

And the Brewers certainly aren’t done yet. While they haven’t yet made the splashy move that’s been speculated over the last several weeks, there’s certainly the chance they do so this weekend.

Follow along below as rumors and news from around the league emerge.

8/3, 2:51 p.m.: The Brewers have sent outfield prospects Alexander Frias and Josiah Ragsdale to St. Louis in the deal.

8/3, 2:43 p.m.: The Brewers remain interested in right-hander Clay Holmes, along with several other teams.

8/3, 2:17 p.m.: The Brewers have acquired RHP Dustin May and LHP JoJo Romero in a trade with the Cardinals. The return is unknown at this time.

8/3, 1:40 p.m.: The Brewers have still done nothing.

8/3, 10:26 a.m.: The Brewers are pursuing right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes of the Mets, per multiple sources. Holmes is expected to be dealt by the 5 p.m. CT trade deadline.

8/3, 10:26 a.m.: The Braves have traded for Old Friend Brent Suter, giving them an additional left-handed arm. Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. was sent to the Angels in the return.

8/3, 9:54 a.m.: Several deals went down over the last 12-plus hours, including a few potential Brewers targets. First, the rival Cubs picked up right-hander Kevin Gausman in a trade with the Blue Jays, sending a pair of prospects back to Toronto. The White Sox added some bullpen help in the form of Huascar Brazobán from the Mets, and the Phillies added another bullpen arm from New York in Brooks Raley. The Phillies also added infielder Luis Arraez and right-hander Caleb Kilian in a swap with the Giants, and in what’s been the biggest deal of the day thus far, the Blue Jays added right-handed starter José Soriano, who was originally slated to face Milwaukee on Saturday. The former Angel netted a return of three prospects, including No. 43 prospect shortstop Arjun Nimmala.

8/2, 12:58 p.m.: Former Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, who the team traded to the Mets over the offseason, was once again traded, this time heading to the Rays. Peralta was a rumored target for Milwaukee to reunite with at the deadline, but just about every contending team was looking for pitching help, even if “pitching help” in this case means the near-5.00 ERA of Peralta.

8/1, 10:35 p.m.: The Dodgers got the prized player of this year’s deadline in the form of Tarik Skubal, as the Tigers sent the big left-hander to Los Angeles in exchange for a trio of prospects, though most in the industry will likely tell you it was a major underpay by L.A. Regardless of what you think, this means the Brewers will almost certainly need to make some sort of needle-moving trade at the deadline to keep themselves close to the mighty Dodgers with the postseason just two months away.

8/1, 8:48 a.m.: The Brewers made their first move of the deadline, as they sent outfielder Blake Perkins and right-hander Craig Yoho to the Cleveland Guardians, with catcher Bo Naylor and right-hander Codi Heuer coming to Milwaukee in the return. Both Naylor and Heuer have been assigned to Triple-A Nashville, meaning the team will be looking for outside help to fill the two remaining active roster spots — outfielder Brandon Lockridge is expected to be the position player piece, as he’s just about ready to return from a rehab assignment. Brewer catcher Gary Sánchez is also expected to be on the trade block, as the Crew now has four catchers on the 40-man roster (Naylor, Sánchez, William Contreras, and Jeferson Quero).

7/31, 9:12 a.m.: Potential Brewer target Casey Mize, a right-hander on the Tigers, has been scratched from his start scheduled for Friday night. His next start is now scheduled for Tuesday, meaning he may have already pitched in his last game for Detroit.