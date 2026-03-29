Braves Make Mike Yastrzemski Decision Before Royals Game

Atlanta Braves fans had to wait one more day than most MLB patrons before watching their team’s first game of the season, but it’s finally here. The Braves are set to take on the Kansas City Royals in a three-game set at Truist Park Friday night, and the series will run until Sunday afternoon.

Chris Sale will get the start for the Braves, and on Friday morning, lineups were announced. Absent from the Braves’ lineup is Mike Yastrzemski, who is sitting against Royals’ southpaw Cole Ragans.

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Mike Yastrzemski Absent from Braves Opening Lineup

This is the lineup the Atlanta Braves are going with for game 1 of 162 on Friday night:

RF Ronald Acuña Jr. DH Drake Baldwin 2B Ozzie Albies 1B Matt Olson 3B Austin Riley LF Eli White SS Mauricio Dubon C Jonah Heim CF Michael Harris II

Drake Baldwin is the name that pops up here, as he’s hitting second versus a southpaw. Baldwin had a stellar spring training and is fresh off NL ROTY honors.

This is Walt Weiss’s managerial debut, and it seems like he’s making it clear he will do things differently this year as the Braves’ new clubhouse front. Ozzie Albies in the three spot, and Michael Harris II hitting last.

It’s a lineup that features six right-handed hitters (including switch) against the lefty Cole Ragans.

With Chris Sale getting the nod to start the first game, it’s crucial that Atlanta gets out to a fast start in his bump days.

The Mike Yastrzemski decision is also interesting because he’s the one external free-agent hitter they signed who will make a big impact on the lineup. Ragan’s is a solid pitcher, but there will be better lefties along the way, so it’s fair to wonder how many AB’s he will get against southpaws.

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Braves Opening Game Previews

The Chris Sale and Cole Ragans is sure to make this opening game exciting.

After a disappointing season last year, the Braves are looking to get off to a better start than in 2025, when they were 0-7 to start the long campaign.

This go around, Atlanta has the benefit of a three-game series in its home ballpark to start the season, instead of a seven-game road trip out west.

With a bolstered bullpen, closing games might not be the issue for the Braves, but it will be can they get to the eight and ninth innings with a lead.

After Chris Sale in the rotation, things get a lot dicier from Braves starters, and the first few weeks of the season will be a good indicator of how this team can hang with deeper lineups.

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