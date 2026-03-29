Watch Brewers vs White Sox today; time, TV, streaming, radio

March 28, 2026, 5:04 a.m. CT

After a rare Friday off, the Milwaukee Brewers resume their first series of the season, with the Chicago White Sox, on Saturday night, March 28.

Saturday’s Brewers starter, Chad Patrick, has a tough act to follow after teammate Jacob Misiorowski struck out 11 hitters in five innings in a 14-2 Opening Day victory.

Misiorowski received plenty of offensive support as every player in manager Pat Murphy’s starting lineup had at least one hit and William Contreras and Jake Bauers each drove in three runs.

The series finale Sunday, March 29 features the Brewers debut of pitcher Brandon Sproat, who was acquired from the New York Mets in the trade for Freddy Peralta.

Brewers games are no longer on Fan Duel Sports Wisconsin, but the telecasts are accessible through various carriers and the MLB streaming service.

Baseball HQ: Projections and analysis to power your fantasy baseball season.

Here’s how to watch and listen to the games this weekend:

What channel is Brewers vs White Sox on Saturday and Sunday?

TV channel: Both games are on Brewers.TV as Fan Duel Sports Wisconsin is no longer televising Brewers games. Channels include 1263 on XFinity, 670 on DirecTV and 1743 on U-Verse. For Spectrum customers, the channel varies, depending on the local system – check 308, 1308, 319, 317 and 469 for the channel or channels in your community.

Both games are on Brewers.TV as Fan Duel Sports Wisconsin is no longer televising Brewers games. Channels include 1263 on XFinity, 670 on DirecTV and 1743 on U-Verse. For Spectrum customers, the channel varies, depending on the local system – check 308, 1308, 319, 317 and 469 for the channel or channels in your community. Live stream: The broadcasts are available on Brewers.TV and through the MLB app. A full-season plan costs $99.99 and monthly plans are $19.99. It includes all games not covered by a national broadcast, like ESPN or Apple TV. Streaming service Fubo also offers a free trial for new subscribers.

The broadcasts are available on Brewers.TV and through the MLB app. A full-season plan costs $99.99 and monthly plans are $19.99. It includes all games not covered by a national broadcast, like ESPN or Apple TV. Streaming service Fubo also offers a free trial for new subscribers. Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Bill Schroeder (analyst) and Sophia Minnaert (field reporter) will call the games.

Brewers vs White Sox start times Saturday and Sunday

Dates: March 28 and 29

March 28 and 29 Times: 6:10 p.m. CT March 28 and 1:10 p.m. CT March 29

More: Brewers finally announce cable, satellite TV channels for broadcasts

What radio station is the Brewers-White Sox series on?

You can listen to the game via the Brewers Radio Network including flagship station AM-620 WTMJ. Here’s a list of the radio stations.

Announcers: Lane Grindle and Josh Maurer will call the games on the Brewers Radio Network.

Is the Brewers-White Sox series on Sirius XM Radio?

Yes, the Brewers broadcast is available on Channel 185 on Saturday, March 28 and on Channel 184 on Sunday, March 29. The White Sox broadcasts are available on the Sirius XM app.

More: These are the Milwaukee Brewers’ gloves – and the stories behind them

Brewers-White Sox probable starters