Breaking: Mike Vrabel Announces Horrendous Season Ending Injury For Patriots

The New England Patriots are coming off a season that saw them reach the Super Bowl. Mike Vrabel’s first year as New England’s head coach went almost as well as it could have and he is looking to replicate similar success in 2026. While the team has experienced a significant amount of off-the-field distractions this off-season, the team is finally back on the field and preparing for the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, the team suffered a brutal loss this week after a season ending injury was reported.

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Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel runs on the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Mike Vrabel Announces Devastating Season Ending Injury

After trading for AJ Brown two days ago, the New England Patriots may now be searching for another pass catcher.

As a result of a knee injury suffered during a voluntary offseason practice, the Patriots placed tight end Julian Hill on injured reserve on Monday.

“Julian won’t be able to play this season, plain and simple. Devastating. Awful. I really enjoyed the person and want to have him around here as much as we possibly can. He won’t be able to play this season,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said. “That’s just disappointing because of the impact he made in a short amount of time with his teammates, the person that he is, the way he practiced,” Vrabel said. “We want Julian to be a part of us as much as possible, but he’s not going to do that on the field this year.”

New England signed Hill to a three-year, $15 million contract in March. If the Patriots are unable to replace Hill, they will have to rely more heavily on Henry, a nine-year veteran. In 2025, the former Arkansas Razorback played in all 12 regular-season games and accumulated 768 yards and seven touchdowns.

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After spending four years with the Los Angeles Chargers, Henry joined the Patriots in 2021. In terms of career yards, he ranked fifth among active tight ends with 5,295 yards.

Julian Hill’s NFL Career

After spending the first three years of his career with the Miami Dolphins, Hill accumulated the following stats:













Playoff Stats:







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