‘Get Out Now’ evacuations : Chelan Hills fire jumps canyon and spreads northeast

A rapidly growing wildfire near the intersection of U.S. 97 and Chelan Hills Acres Road east of Lake Chelan prompted evacuations, road closures and a large multi-agency response early Saturday after breaking out just after midnight.

The fire was reported shortly after crews finished extinguishing another fire on Boyd Road.

Fueled by dry conditions, the wildfire spread quickly up a hillside, drawing firefighters from departments across the region and prompting Level 3 “Get Out Now” evacuations.

The blaze is estimated to be 5,000 acres and growing, burning east of the Columbia River, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. Firefighters continued working Saturday to protect homes and slow the fire’s spread.

SR 97 is closed between Beebe Bridge and MP 232 in Douglas County, Washington State Patrol (WSP) is urging drivers to take the 97 Alternate for a detour.

Officials have issued a Level 3 “Get Out Now” have been extended north to Road 20NW and Beebe Ranch.

The fire has jumped McNeil Canyon and is spreading north/north East, according to sheriff’s office officials.

Level 3 Evacuation Notices have been issued to ALL of McNeil Canyon. “GET OUT NOW” ALL ROADS IN THE MCNEIL CANYON AREA ARE NOW AT A LEVEL 3 EVACUATION Notice: Includes all residences addressed on McNeil Canyon Road, also includes ALL CONNECTED ROADS of McNeil Canyon Road, Coyote Curve Ln, Mtn Springs Rd, Utopia Dr, Thomas Dr, Eagles Nest Rd, Sunflower Ln, Yarbrough Dr, Quartz Dr, Pine hollow Dr, Yellow Topaz Ln, Red Rose Ln, Amethyst ln, Ridge Rd, Alabaster Dr, Soapstone Dr, Spring Canyon Rd, Shear Granite Dr, Pebble Dr, Haystack Dr, Boulder Rd, Corral Creek Dr, Hedwig Rd, Geneva Dr, Melrose Ln, Buyas Dr, Honey Gold Dr, Imperial Ln, Keepsake Ln, Bigelow Springs Rd, Alta Vista Way, Blue Sky Ln, Canyon View Ln and Dancing Deer Dr.

An image of the current evacuation map on July 4, 2026. (courtesy Douglas County)

U.S. 97 remains closed between mile marker 232 and McNeil Canyon Road.

Emergency officials urged residents to leave immediately if instructed by law enforcement or firefighters, advising them to take family members, pets, medications, important documents, and other essential items.

The evacuation orders were issued to protect lives, officials said.

The Red Cross shelter is available for all evacuees at Chelan Elementary School, located at 324 East Johnson Ave in Chelan.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.