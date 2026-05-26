Rangers Live Scoring Updates for Astros Showdown on Memorial Day

The Texas Rangers are squandering opportunity after opportunity to take control of the American League West race.

Texas (24-28) enters Memorial Day 2.5 games behind the Athletics in the division. Worse, Texas is coming back from a 3-6 road trip that included it being swept by the Los Angeles Angels, the worst team in the division by record in a three-game series that ended on Sunday.

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The Rangers are now on a three-game losing streak and have lost six of their last 10 games entering a seven-game homestand that should be good for them, except it starts with the Houston Astros.

Houston (23-31) is off to a worse start than Texas, but the Astros are perking up. They swept the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, have won six of their last 10 games and took two out of three from the Rangers in their first meeting in Houston.

The Rangers and Astros will play 13 divisional games this year. Along with that feeding into the race to win the AL West, the winner of the series receives the Silver Boot trophy, which has been given to the winner of the season series since it was first played as an Interleague contest in 2001. Houston moved to the American League in 2013. At that time, the two teams played each other 19 times per year. The Rangers have not won the Silver Boot since 2016.

Below is the lineup for the Rangers. You can keep up with live updates throughout the contest from the Inside the Rangers on SI staff.

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Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers left fielder Alejandro Osuna. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Time: 6:05 p.m. CT, Monday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Astros: Space City Home Network.

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Kumar Rocker (2-4, 3.60) vs. Astros: RHP Tatsuya Imai (1-2, 8.31)

Matchups to Watch

Based on the starting pitching matchups, these hitters bear watching:

Rangers: No batter in the Rangers’ lineup has faced Imai, who is a rookie that was signed out of the NPB in the offseason.

Astros: The only batter in the Astros lineup that has faced Rocker is utility infielder Nick Allen, who is hitless in two career at-bats.

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Rangers Lineup for May 25

1B Joc Pederson (L)

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

DH Brandon Nimmo (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

2B Justin Foscue

RF Andrew McCutchen

C Danny Jansen

SS Michael Helman

RHP Kumar Rocker

This article was originally published on www.si.com/mlb/rangers/onsi as Rangers Live Scoring Updates for Astros Showdown on Memorial Day.