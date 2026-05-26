How to watch the Portland Fire vs. New York Liberty: TV, live stream info for today’s WNBA game

In a meeting between two 3-3 WNBA teams, the Portland Fire and New York Liberty will face off Monday night in Brooklyn on Peacock and NBCSN.

It’s the third time in 14 days that Portland and New York will square off (for the final time this season). The Fire, an expansion team, earned their first win as a franchise by beating the Liberty on May 12.

Portland is coming off a 99-80 victory Saturday over the Toronto Tempo after tight wins over the Liberty (98-96) and the Connecticut Sun (83-82). The Fire’s three losses were all by at least 15 points.

The Liberty fell 91-76 to the Dallas Wings at home Sunday. New York is playing the third of a seven-game homestand, its longest of the season.

See below for additional information on how to watch the Fire-Liberty matchup, a breakdown of the game and check out the schedule for the WNBA on NBCSN and Peacock.

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How to watch Portland Fire vs. New York Liberty:

When: Monday, May 25

Monday, May 25 Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

YouTubeTV: NBCSN

Portland Fire vs. New York Liberty preview:

The Fire are only the fourth WNBA expansion franchise to start .500 or better during the first six games of the season, joining the Minnesota Lynx (4-2 in 1999), Orlando Miracle (3-3 in ’99) and Toronto Tempo (3-3 this year).

Offense has been a problem in the losses for Portland, which is averaging at least 10 more points per game in its wins. In a 90-73 loss Wednesday to the Indiana Fever, the Fire made only 3 of 16 3-pointers and tied a season low with three offensive rebounds.

“I was more concerned that we’re not getting more offensively, especially with all the crashing that we’re trying to emphasize as a group,” Fire head coach Alex Sarama said of the team’s offensive rebounding. “We’ve really got to come up with more because the last two games, it’s been improving the crash rate and what we’re getting. And tonight we only came up with three.”

Bueckers scored 24 points and Fudd added 17 of her season-high 24 in the third quarter to lift the Dallas Wings to a 91-76 win over the New York Liberty on Sunday.

Despite being preseason favorites to win the championship, the Liberty have been a .500 team this season.

After missing the first five games this season with an injured left foot, guard Sabrina Ionescu made her season debut in the loss to Dallas and led the team with seven assists while scoring 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting from the field.

The team also got 20 points from Satou Sabally, who missed the first four games after joining the Liberty as an offseason free agent.

How to watch the WNBA on Peacock:

Peacock will stream nationally televised WNBA regular‑season games that air across NBC, as well as Peacock exclusives. These include 22 national WNBA games per season shared across Peacock and NBC. Peacock will also stream select WNBA Playoff games. See below for the full schedule.

Click here for additional information

Who are the on-air talent for WNBA coverage?

Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller will serve as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and LaChina Robinson as studio hosts; LaChina Robinson and Sarah Kustok as game analysts; and Zora Stephenson, Noah Eagle, and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Ashley ShahAhmadi, Jordan Cornette, and Caroline Pineda as courtside reporters.

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