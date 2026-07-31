Bullpen implodes as Brewers drop series to the Giants

Well, that game was one to forget.

The worst loss of the year also gives the Brewers their first series loss since before the All-Star break as they were pummeled 16-3 by the Giants.

To begin, today was already one of those games you didn’t know what to expect as Thomas Pannone made his first start on a major league mound since 2019. Frankly, it didn’t go quite the way manager Pat Murphy had envisioned as he was looking to give his pitching staff rest.

Pannone was pulled after three innings, during which he threw 56 pitches and allowed two earned runs on two walks and three hits. The bummer of the outing was allowing Daniel Susac to achieve his first career home run. Pannone’s issue throughout his three innings wasn’t necessarily the hits he allowed but rather the number of times he fell behind early in counts.

After Susac gave the Giants a 3-0 lead, the Brewers began their attempt at coming back as the game was officially turned over to the bullpen following the third inning. After David Hamilton and Cooper Pratt both reached base via singles, an RBI groundout occurred from the bat of Brice Turang to cut the deficit down to 3-1. Jackson Chourio quickly ended any other scoring chances as he grounded into an inning-ending double play.

An inning later, Jake Bauers proved that his broken toe was no issue as he led off with a triple into right field. After a Christian Yelich walk, Garrett Mitchell drove in another run on a groundout to bring the game within one at 3-2. That would be the closest the Brewers got the rest of the way, as the bullpen imploded.

Chad Patrick was first out of the bullpen and threw two scoreless innings before things got away from him in the bottom of the sixth inning, as he proceeded to allow two runs. Aaron Ashby came into the game and only recorded one out before being pulled, as he went on to allow four runs himself on three hits and a walk.

Ashby’s outing was the worst of the bullpen pitching, but it still didn’t look great for the bullpen as we advanced. Bryse Wilson saw his worst outing since rejoining the Brewers as he allowed three runs himself on six hits. After seven innings, the Brewers were down 10, and there was no sense in burning another arm as they called upon Andrew Vaughn to finish out the game.

The Giants’ offense compiled 17 hits on the afternoon as they got four-hit games from Luis Arraez and Heliot Ramos. On top of that, Susac had a career day: not only did he hit his first career home run, but he also picked up his second (off of Vaughn), driving in four runs.

Overall, on the season, the Brewers are now 2-4 against teams based in the state of California on the road. Despite the favorable schedule, the games on the road against Californian teams continue as the Brewers will enjoy an off day tomorrow before taking on the Los Angeles Angels. After their next homestand, they’ll be right back out west taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, too.