‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Sets Star Wars, World of Warcraft Game

“Dungeons & Dragons” maker Wizards of the Coast announced the upcoming launch of Star Wars and “World of Warcraft“-themed tabletop role-playing game offerings during Gen Con 2026 on Thursday.

Starting Nov. 17, the “WoW”-themed “D&D” book will allow players to “roll for Azeroth as they recreate their ‘World of Warcraft’ main character or roll a new alt and explore beloved zones, delve through familiar dungeons and face legendary foes from over 20 years of history for the ‘World of Warcraft’ franchise.”

An Icecrown Citadel Map Pack will also be available, featuring poster maps and tokens that can be used with a digital adventure that raises players four levels.

The “World of Warcraft”-themed game, which is made in collaboration with video game developer Blizzard, will be the first in a line of “Universes Beyond” products from the “D&D” team. These new offerings will be based on outside IP, much like the “Universes Beyond” collections produced by fellow Wizards of the Coast brand Magic: The Gathering.

In 2027, Wizards will release a Star Wars-themed “D&D” gameplay book that takes place in “the Season of Rebellion” as another “Universes Beyond” edition.

“‘World of Warcraft’ and ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ are both built on a powerful idea: give players a world full of possibility, then let them make the story their own,” said Holly Longdale, the executive producer and vice president of “World of Warcraft” at Blizzard Entertainment. “Azeroth has always meant something different to everyone who steps into it, whether it’s built upon the heroes they become, the friends they find or the choices they make along the way.”

The “D&D: World of Warcraft” and Star Wars collaboration news was revealed during Gen Con Thursday, along with the announcement of D&D Icons, a creative initiative bringing D&D creatives to work on fan-favorite settings, including Dragonlance. Margaret Weis, Tracy Hickman, Luke Gygax and RA Salvatore are among those helming the content program.

Additional announcements include the return of the Dark Sun setting, a new mobile experience for “D&D Beyond” and a partnership program to bring TTRPG support for campaign settings. Theo Solomon will also be joining the cast of the D&D actual play YouTube show “Dungeon Masters” for Campaign 3.