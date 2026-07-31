How to watch Mexico U20 vs Guatemala U20 match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico U20 vs Guatemala U20 on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Mexico U20 vs Guatemala U20 WHAT CONCACAF U-20 Championship WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Thursday, July 30, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA, ViX and FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Mexico U20 have already secured a place in the next round and now look to wrap up the group stage with a perfect record. Guatemala U20, meanwhile, remain in the hunt for qualification after recovering from an opening loss to Costa Rica U20 with a victory over Antigua and Barbuda U20.

A draw could be enough to keep Guatemala’s hopes alive, raising the stakes for this decisive group-stage encounter. With advancement and momentum on the line, this is a matchup fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Mexico U20 vs Guatemala U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.