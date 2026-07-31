Thunder legend has clear path toward extending his career after LeBron signing

Though he may no longer be the perennial All-NBA selection and league MVP he was during his days with the OKC Thunder, Russell Westbrook can clearly still play at a solid level in the NBA.

He proved as much just last season while suiting up for the Kings, where he posted impressive averages of 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals through 64 games played.

Now, ahead of his 19 season in the pros, Westbrook finds himself readily available on the free agency market with the hopes of continuing his playing career for at least another year.

While there’s been little to no noise as of late about where he could wind up signing, considering LeBron James just joined the 76ers, perhaps some old reporting could now be seen as a hint to where he may land for the 2026-27 campaign.

During the weeks leading up to LeBron’s highly anticipated free agency decision, rumblings started to surface that the Miami Heat were open to the idea of looking to Westbrook as a backup plan should they fail to lure in the 22-time All-Star.

With LeBron now in Philadelphia, the Heat are still desperate to not only fill out their rotation with high-impact players, but also address their vacancy at starting point guard, especially considering they’re now on a win-now kick following the offseason acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Despite being 37-years-old, based on what he’s been able to do over these last few seasons, it seems Westbrook is still more than capable of providing Miami with quality on-court contributions. Frankly, on a minimum deal, he could prove to be one of the best low-risk, high-reward signings of the summer.

Thunder could ceremoniously sign Russell Westbrook a la Kyle Lowry

As we saw during last year’s free agency period, it took some time before Westbrook was ultimately scooped up by a team, as he inked his one-year deal with Sacramento all the way in mid-October, right before the season’s tip-off.

With this, there’s a strong chance that history could repeat itself and the nine-time All-Star ends up joining a club at some time between now and the regular season.

However, at this stage in his career, retirement is always considered to be a realistic option, and, should this happen, the Thunder should absolutely look to give him the same kind of treatment the Raptors just did with Kyle Lowry, as they offered a ceremonial one-day contract agreement for him to wrap up his playing career with Toronto.

Westbrook spent 11 brilliant seasons serving as the franchise’s ultimate cornerstone, earning eight All-Star nods, taking home MVP in 2017, and laying claim to the vast majority of OKC’s records while sporting sensational averages of 23.0 points, 8.4 assists, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 steals along the way.

He’s also been quite vocal since his departure about his desire to remain involved in the Oklahoma City community, saying near the end of the 2024-25 season, “Anything that’s happening in Oklahoma City, for the future and for the growth of Oklahoma City, I will be a part of it.”

If ever there were an individual worthy of a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Thunder, it’s, without question, Russell Westbrook.