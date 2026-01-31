California Republicans oppose mileage-based fee proposal

INTERVIEW WITH MEHAN RIGHT NOW@KCRA.COM. AND THE KCRA 3 APP. REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS AT THE STATE CAPITOL WANT TO PUT THE BRAKES ON EFFORTS TO REPLACE CALIFORNIA’S GAS TAX WITH A MILEAGE BASED FEE SYSTEM. AB 1421 PROPOSES TO EXTEND THE ROAD USAGE CHARGE TECHNICAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE UNTIL JANUARY OF 2035. NOW, THE MAIN GOAL OF THAT COMMITTEE IS TO REPLACE THE CURRENT GAS TAX SYSTEM WITH A PER MILE USAGE FEE. YOU DRIVE MORE, YOU PAY MORE. THAT ROAD CHARGE WOULD THEN PAY FOR TRANSPORTATION, INFRASTRUCTURE AND REPAIRS. AS VEHICLES BECOME MORE FUEL EFFICIENT AND MORE EVS HIT THE ROAD, LESS GAS IS SOLD AND REVENUE DROPS. LAWMAKERS ARE LOOKING FOR WAYS TO PROTECT TRANSPORTATION FUNDING AS THEY SEE IT. WELL, TODAY, ASSEMBLY MEMBER FROM THE REPUBLICANS HEATH FLORA, RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING, QUOTE, WE ALREADY PAY THE HIGHEST GAS TAXES IN THE NATION. NOW, SACRAMENTO IS TALKING ABOUT ADDING A NEW TAX FOR EVERY MILE PEOPLE DRIVE. PILING ON ANOTHER TAX RIGHT NOW SHOWS JUS
Republican lawmakers at the California State Capitol are opposing a study weighing whether to replace the state’s gas tax with a mileage-based fee system, as proposed in Assembly Bill 1421. The bill aims to extend the “Road Usage Charge Technical Advisory Committee” until January 2035, with the goal of replacing the current gas tax system with a per-mile usage fee to fund transportation infrastructure and repairs. As vehicles become more fuel-efficient and more electric cars hit the road, less gas is sold, leading to a drop in revenue, prompting lawmakers to seek ways to protect transportation funding.”We already pay the highest gas taxes in the nation,” Assembly Republican Leader Heath Flora said in a statement. “Now Sacramento is talking about adding a new tax for every mile people drive. Piling on another tax right now shows just how out of touch politicians in Sacramento are with the reality working families face.” The study is due on Jan. 1, 2027. See more coverage of top California stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel
