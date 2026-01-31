California Republicans oppose mileage-based fee proposal

Republican lawmakers at the California State Capitol are opposing a study weighing whether to replace the state’s gas tax with a mileage-based fee system, as proposed in Assembly Bill 1421. The bill aims to extend the “Road Usage Charge Technical Advisory Committee” until January 2035, with the goal of replacing the current gas tax system with a per-mile usage fee to fund transportation infrastructure and repairs. As vehicles become more fuel-efficient and more electric cars hit the road, less gas is sold, leading to a drop in revenue, prompting lawmakers to seek ways to protect transportation funding.”We already pay the highest gas taxes in the nation,” Assembly Republican Leader Heath Flora said in a statement. “Now Sacramento is talking about adding a new tax for every mile people drive. Piling on another tax right now shows just how out of touch politicians in Sacramento are with the reality working families face.” The study is due on Jan. 1, 2027. See more coverage of top California stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel

Republican lawmakers at the California State Capitol are opposing a study weighing whether to replace the state’s gas tax with a mileage-based fee system, as proposed in Assembly Bill 1421.

The bill aims to extend the “Road Usage Charge Technical Advisory Committee” until January 2035, with the goal of replacing the current gas tax system with a per-mile usage fee to fund transportation infrastructure and repairs.

As vehicles become more fuel-efficient and more electric cars hit the road, less gas is sold, leading to a drop in revenue, prompting lawmakers to seek ways to protect transportation funding.

“We already pay the highest gas taxes in the nation,” Assembly Republican Leader Heath Flora said in a statement. “Now Sacramento is talking about adding a new tax for every mile people drive. Piling on another tax right now shows just how out of touch politicians in Sacramento are with the reality working families face.”

The study is due on Jan. 1, 2027.

See more coverage of top California stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel