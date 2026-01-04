Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Learner Tien Prediction

Camilo Ugo Carabelli will take on Learner Tien in the round of 32 at the 2026 ATP Brisbane tournament on Sunday.

This article features Stats Insider’s free betting tips for the Ugo Carabelli vs Tien match, along with the latest betting odds in Australia.

Who Will Win?

Utilising trusted machine learning and data, Stats Insider has simulated the result of Sunday’s Ugo Carabelli-Tien men’s singles match 10,000 times.

Our proven predictive analytics model currently gives Tien an 82% chance of winning against Ugo Carabelli at the ATP Brisbane tournament.

Ugo Carabelli vs Tien: Odds

The current betting odds in Australia for Sunday’s ATP Brisbane match between Ugo Carabelli and Tien are listed below:

Head to Head: Ugo Carabelli $5.50, Tien $1.14

Ugo Carabelli $5.50, Tien $1.14 First Set: Ugo Carabelli $4.33, Tien $1.22

Odds are correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Looking at the latest head-to-head odds, TAB currently has Ugo Carabelli at $5.50 and Tien at $1.14.

TAB currently has odds for Ugo Carabelli to win the first set at $4.33 and odds for Tien to win the first set at $1.22.

Ugo Carabelli vs Tien: Betting Tips

Head to Head: Ugo Carabelli at $5.50 with TAB

Ugo Carabelli at $5.50 with TAB First Set: Tien at $1.83 with TAB (54% probability)

Stats Insider’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Learner Tien predictions are based on detailed simulations and betting intelligence to bring you the best possible advice 24/7/365.

Even though our predictive analytics model suggests that Tien is more likely to win the match, betting on Ugo Carabelli to win is our preferred option due to the edge we found when comparing our data-led probabilities to the odds that are currently being offered.

Using the edges published here at Stats Insider is crucial to achieving long-term profitability as a bettor.

And while Tien is more likely to win the first set on this occassion, our recommended bet of Tien ($1.83) is based on the chance of that happening, per our model, and the betting odds currently available.

Ugo Carabelli vs Tien: Prediction

Stats Insider provides full betting coverage of the Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Learner Tien match at the ATP Brisbane tournament, including data-driven predictions and the best betting tips.

Remember, our model updates frequently, so bookmark this article for the latest betting tips before the Ugo Carabelli-Tien match at the ATP Brisbane tournament.

As always, see our Best Bets for betting tips for every tennis match, as well as predictions for a wide range of other sports.

Ugo Carabelli vs Tien: ATP Brisbane Essential Details

The 2026 ATP Brisbane match between Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Learner Tien is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm AEDT.

Match: Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Learner Tien

Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Learner Tien Date: Sunday 4 January 2026

Sunday 4 January 2026 Approx. Time: 7:30pm AEDT

7:30pm AEDT Event: ATP Brisbane, Australia Men’s Singles 2026

ATP Brisbane, Australia Men’s Singles 2026 Round: Round of 32

All dates and times in this article are in Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT), unless otherwise noted.

Conclusion

Our Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Learner Tien predictions are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of the game, carefully curated by our team of expert data scientists and analysts. We use cutting-edge technology and machine learning to ensure our tennis tips are trustworthy and reliable, giving you the confidence to make informed decisions.

If you decide to use our tennis predictions for betting purposes, it’s important to gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively. For free and confidential support, call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au.

More on Tennis

Stats Insider is your go-to source for betting on tennis in Australia, with the latest tennis betting news, predictions for every tennis tournament, and our in-house approach to accurately ranking the world’s top 100 men’s and women’s players.