Best Movies Streaming in January 2026: ‘Smashing Machine’ and More

January is often viewed as a notorious dumping ground for new theatrical releases outside of the one or two tentpoles going wide over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend (this year it’s Sony’s “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple”), so perhaps it’s time to play catch-up on all the best and biggest movies you missed in 2025. Many cinematic highlights from last year are now available to stream, from “One Battle After Another,” “Weapons” and “Sinners” on HBO Max to “Frankenstein” and “Train Dreams” on Netflix.

As for new additions, the year in streaming kicks off with two A24 Oscar contenders making their HBO Max debuts: “The Smashing Machine,” Dwayne Johnson’s transformative UFC drama that won Benny Safdie best director honors at the Venice Film Festival, and “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” featuring a revelatory turn from Rose Byrne that has thrust her into the best actress race after taking home prizes at the New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review. And at least one big studio tentpole arrives on streaming this January in the form of “Tron: Ares.”

Check out a full rundown below of the biggest new films to streaming platforms this January.