Can Boise State beat a Big Ten team? Five things to watch for in the LA Bowl

The LA Bowl reportedly will be played for the final time Saturday when Boise State takes on Washington in what could be coach Jedd Fisch’s final game with the Huskies. The Broncos are fielding a quarterback, Maddux Madsen, who wants to break a long losing streak against a Power Four team.

Here are five things to watch for during the LA Bowl:

Could this be Jedd Fisch’s last game with the Huskies?

Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, left, speaks with quarterback Demond Williams Jr. during a timeout against Michigan on Oct. 18. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Hours after being fired by Michigan, former coach Sherrone Moore was in jail. The university announced he was let go after an investigation found “credible evidence” he had “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” The next day, multiple reports listed Fisch as a potential candidate for the Michigan coaching job because of his ties to the program.

Under former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Fisch coached wide receivers and helped develop quarterbacks Jake Rudock and Wilton Speight. With Washington, he guided the Huskies to an 8-4 record, with sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. passing for 2,850 yards and 21 touchdowns. Will Fisch find his way back to Ann Arbor?

Will Boise State finally beat a Power Four team?

Since defeating Florida State in the 2019 season opener, Boise State is 0-9 against Power Four teams. In their last three encounters with universities from the major conferences, the Broncos lost to Notre Dame in September, Penn State in last year’s Fiesta Bowl and against Oregon in September 2024. Two years ago, they also lost to UCLA in the LA Bowl.

Against Notre Dame, Madsen threw four interceptions in a 27-7 loss. The offense will need every yard it can get against Washington. Opponents have scored fewer than 20 points per game against the Huskies’ defense.

The Boise State offense has a high mountain to climb if they want to break their streak against teams from the major conferences.

Can the Huskies’ offense stabilize their inconsistencies?

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. looks to pass against Oregon on Nov. 29. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

Washington is 3-3 in its last six games, losing to Michigan, Wisconsin and Oregon. During their losses, the offense scored a combined 31 points, while Williams threw five interceptions and three touchdowns. In comparison, Fisch’s offense scored 138 points in wins against Illinois, Purdue and UCLA.

Which offense will show up against the Boise State defense?

Will Maddux Madsen return from injuries with back-to-back wins?

Against Fresno State on Nov. 1, Madsen sustained injuries to his right ankle and toe. The Bulldogs ended up winning the game with backup quarterback Max Cutforth throwing two interceptions and one touchdown.

During his absence, Boise State lost two out of four, with Cutforth throwing two touchdowns in the four games. Madsen returned in the Mountain West championship game against Nevada Las Vegas and revived the Broncos’ offense, throwing for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Can he replicate those numbers against a Big Ten team?

End of a (short) era

After a six-year contract, one canceled game because of the COVID-19 pandemic, four different sponsors and two different celebrity hosts, the LA Bowl will fold after Saturday’s game, according to On3.com ’ Brett McMurphy.

In a statement to The Times , Hollywood Park, which is owned by Stan Kroenke and operates the bowl game, declined to address the situation.

“We anticipate a highly exciting and competitive matchup,” a spokesperson told The Times. “Discussions regarding any future plans for the LA Bowl will be deferred until after the game.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.