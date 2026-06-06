‘Cape Fear’ and 7 More Shows to Watch on TV This Week

Between streaming and cable, viewers have a seemingly endless variety of things to watch. Here is a selection of TV shows and specials that are airing or streaming this week, June 1-7. Details and times are subject to change.

A vengeful killer and an H.R. complaint

A new series carries the name “Cape Fear,” and it might not be the first time you’ve heard that title. First, there was J. Lee Thompson’s 1962 film (which was based on “The Executioners,” a 1957 novel by John D. MacDonald), and then there was the 1991 iteration directed by Martin Scorsese that starred Robert De Niro and Nick Nolte. Now, Scorsese and De Niro are back on board as executive producers for the show, which stars Amy Adams, Patrick Wilson and Javier Bardem. The story follows Anna and Tom Bowden (Adams and Wilson), a happily married couple, who start fearing for their lives when Max Cady (Bardem), a killer that they helped put behind bars, is released from prison and seeking revenge. The first two of 10 episodes will air together, with the rest releasing weekly. Begins streaming Friday on Apple TV.

Since Mindy Kaling worked in the writer’s room of “The Office” and appeared on the show, she has been churning out comedic series. There was “The Mindy Project,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Running Point,” and now she has a new series: “Not Suitable for Work.” Set in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan, it follows five young adults — played by Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, and Nicholas Duvernay — who are striving to achieve professional success for the first time. But of course, the drama and comedy don’t take place only in the office; they spill into their friendships, dating lives and overall happiness. The season comprises 10 episodes, three of which will air on the opening date. Begins streaming Tuesday on Hulu.