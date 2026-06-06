‘Cape Fear’ and 7 More Shows to Watch on TV This Week

Between streaming and cable, viewers have a seemingly endless variety of things to watch. Here is a selection of TV shows and specials that are airing or streaming this week, June 1-7. Details and times are subject to change.
A vengeful killer and an H.R. complaint
A new series carries the name “Cape Fear,” and it might not be the first time you’ve heard that title. First, there was J. Lee Thompson’s 1962 film (which was based on “The Executioners,” a 1957 novel by John D. MacDonald), and then there was the 1991 iteration directed by Martin Scorsese that starred Robert De Niro and Nick Nolte. Now, Scorsese and De Niro are back on board as executive producers for the show, which stars Amy Adams, Patrick Wilson and Javier Bardem. The story follows Anna and Tom Bowden (Adams and Wilson), a happily married couple, who start fearing for their lives when Max Cady (Bardem), a killer that they helped put behind bars, is released from prison and seeking revenge. The first two of 10 episodes will air together, with the rest releasing weekly. Begins streaming Friday on Apple TV.
Since Mindy Kaling worked in the writer’s room of “The Office” and appeared on the show, she has been churning out comedic series. There was “The Mindy Project,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Running Point,” and now she has a new series: “Not Suitable for Work.” Set in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan, it follows five young adults — played by Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, and Nicholas Duvernay — who are striving to achieve professional success for the first time. But of course, the drama and comedy don’t take place only in the office; they spill into their friendships, dating lives and overall happiness. The season comprises 10 episodes, three of which will air on the opening date. Begins streaming Tuesday on Hulu.
Four documentaries
If you tune into any streamer these days, there will be a plethora of cult-focused documentaries on offer. And now, “Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult” is joining that roster. The three-part series tells the story of Frederick Von Mierers and Eternal Values, the group he founded for up-and-coming models and attractive young professionals in 1980s Manhattan, and how it quickly turned into a mental and financial exploitation machine. The show presents interviews with former members and models as well as archival footage of Mierers himself. Monday at 9 p.m. on HBO.
With the film “Michael” in theaters, discussions of the pop star’s personal life have been back in the public conversation. “Michael Jackson: The Verdict” re-examines the 2005 trial in which he faced charges of molesting a young boy. Jackson was ultimately acquitted of all 10 charges. This three-part documentary series tells the story of the trial through interviews with jurors and courtroom attendees. Begins streaming Wednesday on Netflix.
In July 1992, Rachel Nickell was fatally stabbed in the middle of the day and in front of her toddler at Wimbledon Common. Though a man was initially arrested in connection with her death, he was eventually acquitted, and the case went cold for years until 2008, when the English serial killer Robert Napper was charged in the crime and pleaded guilty. The new documentary series “The Witness” tells the story of her killing through the perspective of her partner and their son, the toddler who witnessed it. Begins streaming Thursday on Netflix.
We are nearing the 250th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence, and CNN is chronicling this country’s history with the series “This Land.” Each episode focuses on a prominent moment of territorial shift or discovery including the Louisiana Purchase, Lewis and Clark’s expedition and the acquisition of Alaska. The installments will also feature interviews with descendants of historical figures. Sunday at 9 p.m. on CNN.
‘Can I pull you for a chat,’ and ‘The Tony Award goes to …’
If you are a viewer of “Love Island” you know it’s time to cancel your plans, kiss your loved ones goodbye and file for P. T.O., because once the show gets going with new episodes six days a week, it’s hard to fit anything else into the day. Ariana Madix is returning as the host and Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa will be taking over the official after show, “Aftersun.” Will the islanders find love? Brawl? Sneak into the hideaway? Probably yes, but only time will tell. Begins streaming Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Peacock.
It’s that time of year again to celebrate theater, watch live performances and hear familiar musical numbers — it’s the 79th Tony Awards. The singer Pink will be hosting the evening, live from Radio City Music Hall. Our theater critic Helen Shaw has predicted that “The Lost Boys” will take home the award for best musical and “Giant” for best play. The night will be filed with performances from nominated shows, and the original cast of “The Book of Mormon” is set to perform in honor of the show’s 15th anniversary. Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.