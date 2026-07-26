Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds

Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Predictions
Main Match Prediction
Houston To Win @ -152
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Back Dynamo to Have the Edge
There’s every chance that Houston can get the upper hand over Austin and we’ll therefore back the hosts when it comes to Full-Time Result. The odds of -152 look too good to resist.
This Houston vs Austin betting analysis delivers a full overview of our main match prediction, alongside our correct score prediction, player prop picks, corners prediction and bet builder tips.
Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Preview
Houston Dynamo go head-to-head with Austin FC at Shell Energy Stadium, with kick-off set for 20:30 on Saturday 25 July.
Houston Dynamo had a 1-1 draw in their last game. This was at home to D.C. United at Shell Energy Stadium. Dynamo had five shots on target and enjoyed 63% possession, while Hector Herrera bagged the goal.
Austin FC have suffered successive MLS road losses. Their most recent league game was a 3-1 home victory at Q2 Stadium where they beat Seattle Sounders. Davy Arnaud’s team had six shots on goal and 53% possession, while Ilie Sanchez, Myrto Uzuni and Christian Ramirez were all on target.
Austin Too Strong for Dynamo in Last H2H
Austin have avoided defeat against Houston in the past three meetings. In their last clash, Austin came out with a 2-0 home win at Q2 Stadium. The previous 10 H2H games have included five wins for Austin, four triumphs for Houston and a single draw.
Houston Dynamo – Last 10 League Games
Houston have 5 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws, averaging 1.2 goals from 5.1 shots on goal and 13.6 attempts. Ben Olsen’s side have averaged 45.2% possession and 3.2 corners per match, with the opposition scoring 1.4 goals from 3.6 shots on goal, 11.7 attempts and 4.4 corners.
Players to Watch
Top goalscorer Guilherme Augusto has found the net 4 times, with Hector Herrera, Jack McGlynn and Lawrence Ennali scoring 2 each. Lawrence Ennali is the top assists maker on 2.
Austin FC – Last 10 League Games
Austin have won 3, lost 5 and drawn 2, with an average of 4.2 shots on goal, 10.2 attempts and 1.5 goals. The Verde and Black average 49.2% possession, 3.5 corners taken and 5.5 corners against them, while 2.3 goals have been conceded from 17.5 attempts and 7.4 shots on goal.
Players to Watch
Myrto Uzuni got 5 goals, Christian Ramirez notched 4, while Ilie Sanchez and two other players scored 1. The top assistors in the last 10 games are Ervin Torres, Guilherme Biro and Facundo Torres who have all made 2.
Confirmed Lineups
Houston Dynamo confirmed lineup (5-3-2): Jonathan Bond (GK), Lucas Halter, Artur, Agustin Resch, Felipe Andrade, Lawrence Ennali, Mateusz Bogusz, Jack McGlynn, Hector Herrera, Duncan McGuire, Guilherme Augusto.
Austin FC confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Brad Stuver (GK), Jon Gallagher, Oleksandr Svatok, Brendan Hines-Ike, Guilherme Biro, Facundo Torres, Besard Sabovic, Ilie Sanchez, Joseph Rosales, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez.
Main Match Prediction
We believe that Houston are excellent value at -152 when it comes to this MLS encounter. The odds look really attractive and we’re confident of landing a return here.
Our football betting tips are provided off the back of having access to the very latest team news. We also think it’s vital to study the form guide and delve into the most pertinent MLS stats before coming up with a verdict.
Key stats supporting our main match prediction:
Dynamo to Win Probability
If you go by the top bookies, there’s a 60.2% likelihood of our pick winning. However, our experts have this number between 65-70% based on their in-depth research. The wager can be recommended for this precise reason.
Looking for Bigger Odds?
There are ways to squeeze more juice from backing Houston. The Result & Both Teams to Score and Double Result markets are great alternatives and the same applies to Asian Handicap.
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Houston To Win @ -152
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Published 02:57, 24 July 2026
Player Prop Picks
Héctor Herrera (Houston) can be backed at +240 to register one or more shots on goal. For those wanting to wager on Shots on Target, this player looks really appealing at the odds.
Latest Héctor Herrera Player Prop Odds
Goalscorer
Shots On Target
Jack McGlynn (Houston) has netted two goals in his past five MLS games. It’s worth a play on the +240 that he is Anytime Goalscorer as there’s lots of value for these betting odds.
Latest Jack McGlynn Player Prop Odds
Goalscorer
Shots On Target
Pick odds and lines correct at publication. Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.
Corners Prediction
Houston have failed to cover the 5.5 corners line in five straight games, with Austin conceding under 5.5 corners in the past two matches. We’re expecting Houston to fall short of the line, with this Team Corners bet on offer at +105.
League Games
Houston
Total
7.60
3.20
4.40
Home
9.60
5.00
4.60
Away
9.30
3.70
5.60
Austin
Total
9.00
3.50
5.50
Home
9.40
4.70
4.70
Away
10.30
2.70
7.60
Latest Corner Odds
Total Corners
Houston Corners
Austin Corners
Most Corners
Pick odds and lines correct at publication. Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.
Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Odds
The odds and lines below are updated regularly and may differ from the prices shown in our picks, which are captured at the time of publication.
Latest Match Odds Suggest Dynamo Win
The bookies have Houston Dynamo at -141 when it comes to Full-Time Result. This implies that the favourites are 58% likely to win this MLS encounter according to the latest betting odds. For those wanting to oppose the market leader, you can get +360 about Austin FC.
If you wager Houston -0.75 on the Asian Handicap at -111, your stake is split between -0.5 and -1.0. A 2+ goal victory over Austin achieves a full payout, with a one goal win meaning half the stake is a winner and the other half refunded.
The Over 2.5 pick is trading as the favourite when it comes to betting on Total Goals. If you think both sides will find the net, then you can back the Yes option on the Both Teams to Score market at -152.
The best football betting sites are on hand to provide lots of choice to bettors. It’s now the case that you can select from hundreds of markets for all of the MLS matches.
Full-Time Result
Half-Time Result
Double Chance
Draw No Bet
Asian Handicap
Total Goals
Both Teams to Score
Ezequiel Ponce is the First Goalscorer Favourite
Ezequiel Ponce is available at +150 when it comes to Anytime Goalscorer. The favourite is now priced at odds of +400 to find the net first.
Player Goals
Ezequiel Ponce (Houston)
Duncan McGuire (Houston)
‘Guilherme’ dos Santos (Houston)
Duane Holmes (Houston)
Player Shots On Target
Duncan McGuire (Houston)
‘Guilherme’ dos Santos (Houston)
Duane Holmes (Houston)
Mateusz Bogusz (Houston)
Live market odds and lines updated regularly. All odds subject to change. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.
Shell Energy Stadium
Houston Bidding to Continue Unbeaten Home Run
Stats: MLS matches only
Houston haven’t been beaten in four straight games at Shell Energy Stadium. Dynamo have finished with six wins, three losses and one draw in the last 10 home matches, scoring an average of 1.20 goals per game and conceding 1.10.
Austin haven’t won any of their past ten away games. Davy Arnaud’s team have managed seven losses and three draws in the last 10 away matches, recording an average of 1.20 goals per game and conceding 2.90.
The last Shell Energy Stadium meeting saw Houston beat Austin 2-0. Houston have triumphed in four of the previous 6 H2H meetings at Shell Energy Stadium, with Austin winning the other two.
|Houston Dynamo Home Stats
|6-1-3
|2.30
|1.20
|1.10
|3
|7
|4
|6
|Austin FC Away Stats
|0-3-7
|4.10
|1.20
|2.90
|10
|0
|8
|2
- W-D-L = Wins-Draws-Losses
- G = Avg. Goals
- GF = Avg. Goals For
- GA = Avg. Goals Against
- O2.5 = Matches Over 2.5 Goals
- U2.5 = Matches Under 2.5 Goals
- B-Y = Matches BTTS Yes
- B-No = Matches BTTS No
Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Lineups & Team News
The latest Houston vs Austin team news could impact your bets — review it first. We’ll share both predicted and confirmed lineups for the MLS along with the latest injury news.
Houston Dynamo Confirmed Lineup 5-3-2
Austin FC Confirmed Lineup 4-4-2
Houston Dynamo Confirmed Lineup 5-3-2
31
Jonathan Bond
5
Lucas Halter
6
Artur
34
Agustin Resch
36
Felipe Andrade
11
Lawrence Ennali
19
Mateusz Bogusz
8
Jack McGlynn
16
Hector Herrera
23
Duncan McGuire
20
Guilherme Augusto
1
Brad Stuver
17
Jon Gallagher
5
Oleksandr Svatok
4
Brendan Hines-Ike
29
Guilherme Biro
11
Facundo Torres
14
Besard Sabovic
6
Ilie Sanchez
30
Joseph Rosales
10
Myrto Uzuni
9
Brandon Vazquez
Austin FC Confirmed Lineup 4-4-2
Houston Dynamo Substitutes
- 9Ondrej Lingr
- 10Ezequiel Ponce
- 14Duane Holmes
- 18Diadie Samassekou
- 21Franco Negri
- 24Ibrahim Aliyu
- 26Blake Gillingham
- 28Erik Sviatchenko
- 30Agustin Bouzat
Austin FC Substitutes
- 7Jayden Nelson
- 12Damian Las
- 20Nicolas Dubersarsky
- 21Christian Ramirez
- 23Zan Kolmanic
- 33Owen Wolff
- 35Mateja Djordjevic
- 38Ervin Torres
- 77Przemyslaw Placheta
Previous Houston Dynamo Lineups
22 Jul
MLS
Houston Dynamo
1-1
D.C. United
23 May
MLS
LA Galaxy
1-1
Houston Dynamo
19 May
U.S. Open Cup
St. Louis
6-4
Houston Dynamo
16 May
MLS
Houston Dynamo
1-0
Vancouver
13 May
MLS
Real Salt Lake
3-0
Houston Dynamo
10 May
MLS
Los Angeles FC
1-4
Houston Dynamo
Previous Austin FC Lineups
22 Jul
MLS
Austin FC
3-1
Seattle Sounders
23 May
MLS
St. Louis
3-0
Austin FC
16 May
MLS
Austin FC
1-2
Sporting KC
13 May
MLS
San Diego
5-0
Austin FC
10 May
MLS
Minnesota Utd
2-2
Austin FC
03 May
MLS
Austin FC
2-0
St. Louis
Expert Analysis by Michael Davis
MLS Analyst
About the Analyst
Our football previews are produced by a specialised team of analysts, former odds compilers and sports journalists. Picks are research-driven and reviewed for accuracy and editorial consistency under the oversight of our Football Editorial Betting Panel and Editor-in-Chief.
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This preview was last updated on Jul 25, 19:30 to reflect the latest team news, injury reports, predicted and confirmed lineups, advanced performance metrics and market movement.
All analysis is produced by professional analysts, supported by proprietary internal models, advanced performance metrics and reviewed by our Football Betting Panel for accuracy and consistency.
Historical performance for our main match predictions is tracked and updated regularly for transparency.
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