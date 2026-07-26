Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds

Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Predictions

Main Match Prediction Houston To Win @ -152 Bet Now

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Back Dynamo to Have the Edge

There’s every chance that Houston can get the upper hand over Austin and we’ll therefore back the hosts when it comes to Full-Time Result. The odds of -152 look too good to resist.

This Houston vs Austin betting analysis delivers a full overview of our main match prediction, alongside our correct score prediction, player prop picks, corners prediction and bet builder tips.

Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Preview

Houston Dynamo go head-to-head with Austin FC at Shell Energy Stadium, with kick-off set for 20:30 on Saturday 25 July.

Houston Dynamo had a 1-1 draw in their last game. This was at home to D.C. United at Shell Energy Stadium. Dynamo had five shots on target and enjoyed 63% possession, while Hector Herrera bagged the goal.

Austin FC have suffered successive MLS road losses. Their most recent league game was a 3-1 home victory at Q2 Stadium where they beat Seattle Sounders. Davy Arnaud’s team had six shots on goal and 53% possession, while Ilie Sanchez, Myrto Uzuni and Christian Ramirez were all on target.

Austin Too Strong for Dynamo in Last H2H

Austin have avoided defeat against Houston in the past three meetings. In their last clash, Austin came out with a 2-0 home win at Q2 Stadium. The previous 10 H2H games have included five wins for Austin, four triumphs for Houston and a single draw.

Houston Dynamo – Last 10 League Games

Houston have 5 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws, averaging 1.2 goals from 5.1 shots on goal and 13.6 attempts. Ben Olsen’s side have averaged 45.2% possession and 3.2 corners per match, with the opposition scoring 1.4 goals from 3.6 shots on goal, 11.7 attempts and 4.4 corners.

Players to Watch

Top goalscorer Guilherme Augusto has found the net 4 times, with Hector Herrera, Jack McGlynn and Lawrence Ennali scoring 2 each. Lawrence Ennali is the top assists maker on 2.

Austin FC – Last 10 League Games

Austin have won 3, lost 5 and drawn 2, with an average of 4.2 shots on goal, 10.2 attempts and 1.5 goals. The Verde and Black average 49.2% possession, 3.5 corners taken and 5.5 corners against them, while 2.3 goals have been conceded from 17.5 attempts and 7.4 shots on goal.

Players to Watch

Myrto Uzuni got 5 goals, Christian Ramirez notched 4, while Ilie Sanchez and two other players scored 1. The top assistors in the last 10 games are Ervin Torres, Guilherme Biro and Facundo Torres who have all made 2.

Confirmed Lineups

Houston Dynamo confirmed lineup (5-3-2): Jonathan Bond (GK), Lucas Halter, Artur, Agustin Resch, Felipe Andrade, Lawrence Ennali, Mateusz Bogusz, Jack McGlynn, Hector Herrera, Duncan McGuire, Guilherme Augusto.

Austin FC confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Brad Stuver (GK), Jon Gallagher, Oleksandr Svatok, Brendan Hines-Ike, Guilherme Biro, Facundo Torres, Besard Sabovic, Ilie Sanchez, Joseph Rosales, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez.

Main Match Prediction

We believe that Houston are excellent value at -152 when it comes to this MLS encounter. The odds look really attractive and we’re confident of landing a return here.

Our football betting tips are provided off the back of having access to the very latest team news. We also think it’s vital to study the form guide and delve into the most pertinent MLS stats before coming up with a verdict.

Key stats supporting our main match prediction:

Houston have won 6 of their last 10 games at home.

Houston have won 3 of their last 5 games at home.

Austin have lost 7 of their last 10 games on the road.

Austin have lost 11 of their last 17 games on the road.

Austin have lost their last 2 games on the road.

Dynamo to Win Probability

If you go by the top bookies, there’s a 60.2% likelihood of our pick winning. However, our experts have this number between 65-70% based on their in-depth research. The wager can be recommended for this precise reason.

Looking for Bigger Odds?

There are ways to squeeze more juice from backing Houston. The Result & Both Teams to Score and Double Result markets are great alternatives and the same applies to Asian Handicap.

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T&C apply. Gamble responsibly 18+ Disclosure: This preview contains affiliate links; we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. T&Cs apply. We only recommend licensed and regulated operators. See our Editorial Policy. Pick odds and lines reflect the price available at the time of publication (Jul 24, 02:57). Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.

Published 02:57, 24 July 2026