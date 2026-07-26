Military Families Express Outrage After Pentagon Lowers Number of U.S. Troop Deaths in Iran War

A change in the count of those killed as a result of the war in Iran has some veterans, military families and lawmakers expressing outrage and calling for more transparency from the Pentagon.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon had reported on its website that 18 service members had been killed, but that number was later lowered to 14.

The change was made because the four service members killed recently in Jordan and Iraq had died after a cease-fire had been declared by President Trump in April, military officials told The New York Times on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive internal discussions.

President Trump on Wednesday witnessed the return of four young Army soldiers recently killed overseas whose deaths brought the total number of American service members who have died in the war to at least 18.