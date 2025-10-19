Carter’s Corner: Napier, Gators Trudge On

Billy Napier

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In a season that has devolved from hopeful to glum, from talk of a potential College Football Playoff berth to a possible coaching change,trudges on the way a utility pole stands firm in a howling wind.

After practice on Wednesday night, Napier walked into the media room at the Heavener Football Training Center, deposited a bottle into a recycling container in the back of the room, and strolled to his usual place behind a lectern and microphone.

The 46-year-old Napier, whose signature buzz cut was grown out more than usual, then did what he has done for the past four seasons: answer questions in his congenial and down-home style.

Many of them stretched beyond the typical X’s and O’s that coaches prefer, a product of growing discontent among fans and boosters, plus multiple media reports suggesting that Saturday’s homecoming game against Mississippi State could be his last.

Napier said he leans on his faith and experience, including being the son of a coach, his role as a quarterback in high school and at Furman University, and, of course, his tenure as a longtime college assistant and two-time head coach, to navigate moments like these.

“My mom used to sit in the bleachers with the fans, growing up,” Napier said. “She called me one day and said, ‘If you play like that, you can just get used to them talking bad about you.’ It was part of the game. I think we all understand it.”

The Gators (2-4, 1-2) return to action on Saturday afternoon to face Mississippi State (4-2, 0-2). The reception will likely be different than last time the Gators were on Florida Field. After their 29-21 upset of then-No. 9-ranked Texas two weeks ago, the Gators happily sang the alma mater with enthusiastic fans, and Napier departed with a smile after the upset snapped a three-game losing streak and provided a dose of relief.

The Gators traveled to No. 5 Texas A&M a week ago with an opportunity to climb to .500 at midseason and alter the narrative heading into the second half of the season. The rewrite started promising enough.

Florida drove down the field on its first drive and took a 7-0 lead. But two plays later, the Aggies answered, and after a high-scoring first quarter was over, Texas A&M went on to a 34-17 victory that heightened the tension around the program.

At his Monday press conference, less than 48 hours after boarding the team flight from College Station, Napier was asked if he had talked to UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin about his job status.

“We meet every week and have a chance to catch up about what’s going on,” Napier said. “He’s a great teammate. We know it’s not good enough. No one loves to lose. I think we’re identifying areas we can improve and things we need to do better. You know, it’s much like any production business. There’s things you’ve got to do better to get a better result. Nothing more than that.”

Few expected the Gators to be here after winning their final four games a season ago – their longest winning streak under Napier – and opening the season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25, marking the first time in Napier’s tenure that Florida started a season ranked.

The preseason optimism lasted only one game. Following a 55-0 win over Long Island University, USF stunned the Gators with a game-winning field goal on the final play. Losses at LSU and Miami followed. And then they were unable to sustain any momentum after the Texas victory, which renewed discussions about the future this week amid a rash of head-coach firings, including Penn State’s decision to can James Franklin on Sunday.

Napier addressed how the speculation about his job has affected him personally.

“You get calloused as an adult,” he said. “The challenge is when you’re watching the young people. You’re watching them go through struggles emotionally, and then sometimes it’s humbling them a little bit if you have some success.

“These couple of weeks have been tough.”

Napier meets with the team’s leadership group each Tuesday afternoon. While criticism has mounted outside the Heavener Center, inside, the players have continued to show up with a good attitude and prepare for the next game, Napier said.

One of Napier’s strengths at UF has been building a strong team culture and unity.

“We’ve got some great guys in that room that take ownership,” Napier said. “They wouldn’t continue to show up and compete and play with passion and effort, and physicality if we didn’t have that.”

Napier has always had the players’ backs, determined to create a unique player experience from the start. In turn, they have his, too.

Offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. , who started his career at Alabama before transferring to UF, credits Napier with helping turn his life around.

“Coach’s really been a role model for me,” George said. “I left Alabama, and I was lost. I was standing in a dark hole. The conversations I had with Coach [Napier] and him being there, having my back, that’s one of the guys I consider one of my role models.”

Whatever happens to Napier and his 21-23 record entering Saturday’s game, he deserves credit for significant off-the-field accomplishments. He created the player-driven GatorMade service program, helped stabilize Florida’s NIL efforts, upgraded the roster and represents UF in a first-class manner.

The Gators are 2-4 at midseason for the first time in 39 years due to the on-field issues. This season, those include an offense that is tied for last in the SEC in scoring with South Carolina and is ranked 99th nationally in yards per game.

“Obviously, it’s tough when you lose a bunch of close games,” Napier said. “That’s the challenging part for me, just watching the players go through that, knowing how hard they’ve worked. We got good leadership. And I think as a leader, you gotta listen, you got to have good people around you, and I think we build our message based on what we think they need to hear.

“I’m excited to watch them play Saturday.”