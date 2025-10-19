So, uh, why are there suddenly at least 4 sinister convenience store simulators on Steam at once?

By / October 19, 2025

In 2024, we witnessed the rise of the retail sim: games like Supermarket Simulator, Supermarket Together, and TCG Card Shop Simulator that lured players, streamers, and YouTubers with the unparalleled power fantasy of putting stuff on shelves. While the genre’s overnight emergence was surprising, its success makes sense. There’s joy to be found in mundane retail work when your real-life livelihood doesn’t depend on enduring its regular horrors.

While surveying the top demos of this month’s Next Fest, however, I couldn’t help but notice that there’s a sudden rash of upcoming games all intent on making simulated retail work worse. By my count, there are currently at least four different games in development about operating convenience stores while surviving—or in some cases, facilitating—a variety of interplanetary, unholy, and undead terrors.

(Image credit: Oro Interactive)

I can’t explain how it happened, but there’s clearly something pinging around the collective noosphere that made a bunch of dev teams decide all at once that “gas stations, but bad” was a space that needed exploring.

