Celtics-Grizzlies preview: TV, injuries, lines

Memphis has had a frustrating season, languishing near the bottom of the Western Conference, but snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies have struggled with injuries and will be without Ja Morant (elbow) and Brandon Clarke (calf). GG Jackson (knee) and Taj Gibson (foot) are both doubtful. Zach Edey (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Santi Aldama (knee) have all been ruled out for the season already.

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Nikola Vucevic, who fractured his finger two weeks ago, remains out for the Celtics. Boston otherwise has a clean injury report.

Friday’s tip-off is set for 8 p.m. in Memphis and on NBC Sports Boston. Here’s a preview.

When: Friday, 8 p.m.

Where: FedExForum, Memphis

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -15. O/U: 229.5.

CELTICS

Season record: 46-23. vs. spread: 40-29. Over/under: 25-44

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 3-7

GRIZZLIES

Season record: 24-44. vs. spread: 32-35, 1 push. Over/under: 32-34, 1 push (1 game with no over/under)

Last 10 games: 2-8. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 5-5

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 114.4, Memphis 115.7

Points allowed per game: Boston 107.0, Memphis 118.6

Field goal percentage: Boston .465, Memphis .460

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .441, Memphis .476

3-point percentage: Boston .362, Memphis .355

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .357, Memphis .362

Stat of the day: The Celtics swept all four California teams (Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, and Kings) for the first time in franchise history.

Notes: Boston has won three straight games and eight of the last 11, thriving with Jayson Tatum back on the court after his Achilles injury. Tatum had 24 points and 10 rebounds against Golden State Wednesday. “Offensively, he’s making great reads and I think his conditioning is continuing to get better,” said Boston coach Joe Mazzulla. “Defensively, he’s rebounding and competing at the point of attack in our individual defenses and executing the game plan. He’s getting better and better for us.” … The Celtics enter Friday four games back of the first-place Pistons in the East. … With a number of key injuries, the Grizzlies have had to turn to unlikely contributors like Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks, who each made an impact in Wednesday’s win over the Nuggets to snap an eight-game skid. “Both of those guys are, game after game, playing against opposition (centers),” Memphis coach Tuomas Iisalo said. “Just their energy level — we try to cycle through pretty fast, so they can come in and give their best effort, and then the next guy can come in and step in.” … Payton Pritchard made 5 of 10 3-point tries on his way to 24 points and nine assists when the Celtics thumped the Grizzlies by 36 points on Nov. 12 in Boston. That was the Celtics’ third-biggest blowout win of the season.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.