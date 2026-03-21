Raptors vs Nuggets Boosted Same Game Parlay for March 20

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The Toronto Raptors will try to pad their three-game winning streak tonight when they take on the Denver Nuggets in the Mile High City.

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I’m taking advantage of this evening’s showdown with a three-leg same-game parlay centered on the shiftiness of Immanuel Quickley. The lightning-fast guard is poised to have his way with Denver’s defenders, leading to plenty of dimes and a W for the visitors.

This parlay has been BOOSTED from +2300 to +2800 by our friends at bet365.

Raptors vs Nuggets same game parlay for March 20

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Raptors moneyline

RJ Barrett 20+ points

Immanuel Quickley 10+ assists

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s+2300/s strong+2800 at bet365/strong

Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets





TV: NBA League Pass, SN, ALT2

Tonight’s matchup against Denver sets up extremely well for Immanuel Quickley and his assists prop, which is why I’m targeting a massive alternate Over on this line. This is far and away my favorite assists props on the board for Friday.

Jamal Murray is expected to be Quickley’s primary defender, and he tends to struggle against quick, shifty guards—exactly Quickley’s profile. On top of that, Murray carries a significant offensive load, which likely limits his defensive impact.

There’s also a schematic edge working in Quickley’s favor. With Nikola Jokić playing higher in coverage to take away pull-up threes, it opens the door for Quickley to attack downhill. That allows him to use his snake dribble, get into the lane, draw help from defenders like Aaron Gordon, and create easy dump-off opportunities.

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I’m also pairing Quickley with RJ Barrett, as no teammate has converted more of his assists over the last five games. Barrett has finished 10 of Quickley’s assists during that stretch. If Quickley is piling up assists, it means his teammates are knocking down shots, which puts the Raptors in a strong position to compete on the road.

Read our full Raptors vs. Nuggets prediction for even more analysis ahead of tip-off tonight.

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