‘Chad Powers’ Episode 5 Finally Lets Glen Powell Have Cybertruck Sex: “It’s Not The Most Comfortable Hookup Car”

Chad Powers is going out with a bang — a Cybertruck bang, that is!

From the vehicle’s big premiere introduction to stealth parking jobs in the woods, Russ Holliday’s (Glen Powell) Cybertruck has essentially become its own Chad Powers character. And Episode 5, “5TH QUARTER,” finds Russ having an unexpected hookup in the back Tesla’s electric utility vehicle.

After a close call with Ricky (Perry Mattfeld), serious self-doubt, and a looming fear of failure sends Russ spiraling, he heads to the Rustic Lodge Restaurant and Bar to drink beer, reflect, and watch some sports reports. As he’s drinking alone at the bar, a blonde woman clocks him from across the room and sits beside him with her drink.

When she asks if he’s a South Georgia fan, Russ replies, “Don’t know anything about them.” After the mystery woman says, “Me neither,” she and Russ stare at each other, smile, and silently confirm their mutual attraction.

Photo: Hulu

Next thing we know, Russ’ Cybertruck is bouncing up and down in the parking lot of the bar. The windows are fogged, the woman’s hand presses up against the glass, and we hear some moaning and squeaking as the two passionately hook up inside.

Lit by the green glow of the bar’s neon sign, Russ and his new companion engage in some hot and heavy Cybertruck sex for several seconds before she struggles to hop off of his lap and majorly insults the truck’s Backseat Bangability™, saying, “It’s not the most comfortable hookup car, is it?”

You heard it here first, Chad Powers fans! Cybertruck sex? Not great!

Photo: Hulu

After the delightfully bold dig from Chad Powers, Russ gets slightly defensive and attempts to set the record straight, arguing, “It’s not what it’s designed for. It’s a sustainable energy substitute for a pickup. Puppy could survive the apocalypse.”

The woman from the bar, still extremely unimpressed by his bulky, expensive ride, replies, “An apocalypse with charging stations?” Rather than go head-to-head some more, when asked what a hot-shot LA quarterback is doing in podunk South Georgia, Russ emotionally retreats and questions the woman’s unexpected football knowledge. After some back and forth, he lies and says he’s looking at South Georgia and thinking about finishing his degree. Though the woman is aware of the struggles he’s faced in his career, she largely dismisses them along with the importance of the game, and challenges him to do the same, saying, “All over a fuckin’ football game. I mean, who cares?”

When Chad gets deep and suggests he deserves all the bad in his life, she reminds him that “all anybody deserves is to be happy. However they get there.” And with that, their one-night Cybertruck stand comes to an end — though it’s not the last time Russ sees his mystery woman in Episode 5…

Photo: Hulu

The following morning, it’s clear that the woman’s words had quite the impact on the QB. Russ wakes in Chad mode and vows to fully embody his alter-ego, pursue a happy fresh start, and “kill” his old self. For starters, he deletes Russ’ Truth Social account and lists the Cybertruck for sale. HUGE! He considers getting surgery to permanently look like Chad, dreams of winning a Heisman Trophy and a championship, and even fantasizes about a romance with Ricky. But first, he heads to Coach’s house for his big game day interview, and that’s where he meets coach’s wife, Wendy (Megan Ketch) — aka, the woman he bounced around with in the back of his Cybertruck. *SCREAMS*

Perhaps if the Cybertruck’s Backseat Bangability™ was higher Wendy would have recognized Chad Powers as Russ Holliday on the spot, but luckily for him, the hookup wasn’t that comfortable! We can officially cross Cybertruck sex off our Chad Powers wish list. But here’s hoping more Cybertruck-centric scenes await in the October 28 finale.

New episodes of Chad Powers premiere Tuesdays on Hulu.