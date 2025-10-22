Jelly Roll Is Unrecognizable After 200-Lb. Weight Loss

NEED TO KNOW Jelly Roll, 40, is nearly unrecognizable after his dramatic 200-lb. weight loss

The singer was photographed as he arrived in Sydney for his first-ever headlining tour in Australia

Jelly Roll (né Jason DeFord), who once weighed 500 lbs., has overcome a food addiction and revamped his lifestyle

Jelly Roll’s weight loss transformation is more apparent than ever.

The “I Need a Favor” singer, 40, was photographed at Sydney Airport on Oct. 21, when he arrived to begin his first-ever Australian headlining tour.

The country singer, who once weighed 550 lbs., has lost nearly 200 lbs. since 2022 as part of an ongoing weight-loss journey.

Jelly Roll steps out in Australia in Oct. 2025.

Media-Mode / SplashNews



Jelly Roll (real name: Jason DeFord) has previously shared that his goal is to land the cover of a magazine known for its ultra-buff stars like David Beckham and John Krasinski: “I wanna be on the cover of Men’s Health by March of 2026,” Jelly said during an appearance on wife Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast in December 2024, noting that it was the first time he ever publicly shared that aspiration. “That’s my new goal. I wanna have one of the biggest transformations.”

Along with adding exercise to his lifestyle, the “I am Not Okay” singer has said he needed to overcome a food addiction, telling PEOPLE in November 2024 that he had to change the way he “looked at food for the last 39 years.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As a child growing up in Antioch, Tenn., “Nobody in my house ever had [a healthy relationship with food], so that was the hard part, really fighting that demon at first and getting into that discipline and that commitment,” Jelly said. “But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it’s like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way.”

He opened up about his food addiction on Instagram in 2018 and said that in 2015, he weighed over 500 lbs. Jelly said that realization inspired him to lose “roughly 200 lbs” the following year.

“All I’ve ever known was being fat, and I’m f—ing miserable,” he wrote. “I wanna sky dive, bungee jump, ride a bull, parasail, ride roller coasters, I want to LIVE a normal life and have a normal relationship with food.”