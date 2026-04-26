Chelsea 0-1 Man United (Apr 18, 2026) Game Analysis

Manchester United opened up a 10-point advantage in the race for the Champions League as Matheus Cunha’s first-half strike earned a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge which seriously harmed the Blues’ own top-five hopes.

Cunha rifled in the winner with United’s only shot on target as home fans’ anger at the running of their club reverberated around the ground, following a massive street protest against owners BlueCo that took place ahead of kick-off.

This was Chelsea’s fourth Premier League defeat in a row and the fourth game in which they have failed to score.

They trail Liverpool by four points in the race for the top five having played a game more and with five teams within a win of catching them, they are now at serious risk of failing to qualify for Europe altogether.

For Michael Carrick’s United, there are no such worries. This was a welcome return to form after one victory in four matches, and though they offered little of their own threat besides the goal and Chelsea hitting the crossbar twice, they were sufficiently organized and determined to frustrate their hosts.

Ultimately their greater belief in themselves won out, something which is visibly draining away from Chelsea by the week.

Liam Rosenior’s side created plenty of chances, converted none, and conceded an avoidable goal.

Cole Palmer wanted a penalty after going over a challenge from Ayden Heaven, then Estêvão went close stepping in off the left and shooting beyond the far post.

The Brazilian was forced off in the 14th minute after seeming to pull up inside the box with what looked like a hamstring injury.

He appeared to be in some pain, but was able to leave the pitch unaided. Alejandro Garnacho came on to a chorus of jeers from away fans and was largely nullified by his former United team-mate Diogo Dalot.

Enzo Fernández then half-tricked, half-wrestled his way through two visiting defenders to set up a curling effort which flew inches wide — Chelsea’s best opening of the first half.

Liam Delap, who labored again to little effect up front in the absence of the injured João Pedro, put the ball in the Red Devils net was but was rightly flagged offside.

Delap and Fernandez then contrived between them to mess up a golden chance from Pedro Neto’s excellent cross.

Chelsea were briefly down to 10 when Manchester United scored. Wesley Fofana had gone off after receiving treatment on a knock to the ribs, and with a central defender missing, no-one in blue got near Cunha as he roared onto Bruno Fernandes’ pull-back to slam the ball into the corner.

Delap headed Neto’s cross against the bar 10 minutes into the second half and Palmer finished just wide from Malo Gusto’s ball into the box as Chelsea summoned some urgency.

Robert Sánchez did well to keep Fofana from deflecting Fernandes’ effort into his own net on a rare United foray forward. The Blues, though, were beginning to dominate and they hit the bar again via an errant touch on a cross from Noussair Mazraoui.

The boos that greeted full-time were deafening and it is hard to see where Chelsea go from here.