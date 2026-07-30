Charley Hull shooting for Open glory after multiple near misses at majors | Women’s Open

Nelly Korda is the likeliest winner of the Women’s Open, but there is no question who would be the most popular. Charley Hull’s brushes with major glory – she has five runner‑up finishes – have only intensified a widespread desire for the 30‑year‑old to break through the tape. Royal Lytham & St Annes provides the latest opportunity for the flamboyant Englishwoman.

Korda arrived in Lancashire with half her four major triumphs having come in 2026. Perhaps the Floridian can afford to be generous and she has endorsed Hull’s prospects. “She’s such a great personality,” Korda said. “It would be great for her to do it on home soil, too. She’s an amazing player. I enjoy playing with her. It would be great for the game.”

Hull does not seem the type to be dispirited by close shaves. A year ago she was pipped by Miyu Yamashita. Hull finished a shot adrift of Korda, the champion, in the US Women’s Open last month. “That’s sometimes how she goes,” Korda said. “It’s about putting yourself in that position. You can’t control what others are doing, but she’s doing something right to always be there and be relevant, to be in the hunt.

“It’s like Sam Burns. He’s been in the hunt a lot during major championships, hasn’t got it done. Eventually he will. You can’t get discouraged, it has to be encouraging.”

History is in Hull’s favour. The last time the Women’s Open visited here, in 2018, England’s Georgia Hall claimed her maiden major victory. A scorched links will render this a wonderful test. Korda estimates she will employ her driver five times per round at most, instead adding a four-iron to her armoury.

This is also something of a trial run, with the men’s Open due to make a long-awaited return in 2028.

Korda is more comfortable than ever at being the name on everyone’s lips. Early in her career, the world No 1 struggled with fame and attention. Having parents who were professional tennis players, a brother who still competes in that domain and a sister who is also on the LPGA Tour has helped with her mindset. So, too, has a frustrating 2025.

‘I decided that I need to stop getting so frustrated with everything,’ said Nelly Korda. ‘It’s draining having that attitude.’ Photograph: Alan Martin/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“My family always make sure my batteries are recharged,” she said. “It’s a funny conversation; my dad and my mum are always telling me to take more days off. I’m like: ‘No, no, I don’t want to. I want to grind on my craft.’

“There gets a point in the season where I’m really tired. It’s not just golf. It’s not just like the travel. It’s kind of a combination of everything people don’t really see behind the scenes.

“My parents are people I go to all the time for advice. My sister, too. She has been at a lot of majors this year. Those are my people. I’m so comfortable and vulnerable with them. They’ve seen every side of me and know me the best.

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“I decided I need to stop getting so frustrated with everything. I hit a great shot, it goes in a divot and I would get frustrated. What is going on? Why am I getting these bounces? It’s draining having that attitude. I just told myself: ‘I’m not going to have this attitude.’”

Lytham stardust also includes Lydia Ko, who beat Korda to the Women’s Open title in 2024. Ko has taken inspiration from her fellow New Zealander Ryan Fox after his Open glory at nearby Royal Birkdale. Fox became the fourth player from New Zealand to win a major title, reducing Ko to tears as she watched from the west coast of the US.

“He’s very humble and I would say he’s your typical Kiwi guy that happens to be a freak athlete,” Ko said. “I went to work out and everywhere I went I was like: ‘Please turn on the Open.’ It ended up not working on the TV so I had my trainer turn it on my cellphone. I can’t remember my workout at all because my whole focus was there.

“I took an Uber ride back home. As soon as I got home he was on the 18th and when I saw that drive I was so relieved, but so excited, super pumped.

“I screamed when his winning putt went in. I closed the door and I screamed. My husband ran out and was like: ‘What’s happening?’ Ten seconds later, I was crying.”