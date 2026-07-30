Right-hander Jackson Flora (21), the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2026 Major League Baseball draft by the San Francisco Giants, is a so-called “local boy.” Born in Walnut Creek, a city near San Francisco, he attended UC Santa Barbara. The boy who grew up cheering for the Giants as a child is now a player who will take responsibility for the future of the Giants.

“I’ve been here a lot to watch games, but it’s my first time coming into the field,” he said, visiting Oracle Park on the 30th (Korea time). It’s really cool,” he said.

“Growing up, I’ve seen him play as a player,” he said, speaking with Buster Posey before the interview. He was a huge fan of his. I still can’t believe it,” he said.

사진 확대 San Francisco 2026 Draft First Round pick Jackson Flora takes a picture with President Buster Posey. Photo (San Francisco, USA) = Correspondent Kim Jae-ho

The most memorable moment while cheering for the Giants is, “I remember when Pablo Sandoval hit three home runs in the World Series. At that time, I was watching it in real time with my family,” he said, citing the first game of the 2012 World Series.

He joined the club’s training facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, shortly after the draft pick, and introduced that he talked a lot with Ryan Vogelsong, a former Giants pitcher there. “I’ve watched his starting game since I was a kid. “It was a wonderful experience to be able to learn things like his mindset, his attitude toward pitching, and his tremendous desire to win,” he added.

On top of that, he mentioned the names of great pitchers who have passed through the Giants such as Madison Bumgarner and Tim Rinscom, saying, “It’s a fun attempt to learn from excellent pitchers and to try to incorporate their strengths into my way of playing. And I hope that one day in a few years, someone will be able to sit here and say my name and talk about how I’m throwing,” he continued.

According to MLB.com ‘s evaluation using a 20-80 scouting scale, he received a fastball 70, slider 55, changeup 55, control 55, and overall evaluation 60. With a robust physique of 196 centimeters tall, weighing 92 kilograms, he made 16 starts and played 102 innings for Santa Barbara in the 2026 season, recording a 1.06 ERA with 12 wins and no losses, 32 walks, and 133 strikeouts.

사진 확대 San Francisco first-round pick rookie Jackson Flora has an interview. Photo (San Francisco, USA) = Correspondent Kim Jae-ho

“As a pitcher, I was taught to focus on throwing my ball properly rather than being conscious of the opposing batter,” he said. “I faced several great batters in college, but in the end, I think what’s important is not who’s standing at the plate, but to faithfully implement his pitches and game plans and compete to the best of his ability for his teammates,” he said of his attitude on the mound.

The professional stage is a whole new place. Continuing his training in Arizona, he said, “The key is to continue to build up your physique and build up your strength. It is important to gain experience as a player, mature as a person, and stay healthy above all else. This is also something I feel proud of. The pitching needs to be refined as well. My fastball is fun to throw, and it’s really powerful when you’re in good shape. It is trying to be able to consistently use fast balls that have high rotational speed and are difficult for batters to target. Change-up is a new type of pitch I’m learning. I’m intensively honing it so that I can throw it consistently. I’m not trying too hard, but I’m figuring out how it suits me and preparing step by step,” he said of his growth as a player.

attend a university Drafted players also make their minor league debut that year. His plan has not yet been finalized.

“It’s not up to me to decide where to make my professional debut,” said Flora, who drew the line, “I also have a strong desire to win and like baseball, so I hope I have a chance, but for now, I’m working faithfully every day and focusing on learning and growing a lot. We will watch the situation and leave it to the club’s decision,” he said.

사진 확대 San Francisco’s first-round draft pick Jackson Flora takes a picture with a fan. Photo (San Francisco, USA) = Correspondent Kim Jae-ho

Regarding his big league debut, he said, “I’m thinking about those things too deeply and trying not to put pressure on myself. I just want to focus on the task at hand and pay attention to continuing to develop. Of course, I will do everything I can to make it easier for those who have to make decisions to choose. “I think it’s important to work faithfully every day, improve your skills and stay healthy, and do the best I can,” he said.

Also, “I’m definitely more grown than I was in high school. Santa Barbara University’s nurturing system is really great. I am grateful to coaches, colleagues, and data analysts who have helped me to be who I am now. I think it’s important to keep trying without being complacent. The driving force that made me who I am and that keeps me going is effort after all. That’s why I’m excited to learn new things,” he said, expressing expectations for his continued growth.

If you grow into a great big leaguer to lead your hometown team, there will be nothing better. He reiterated his affection for the team, saying, “I’ve dreamed of becoming a professional player since I was young, and the Giants are the team I’ve always wanted to play for.”

[San Francisco (USA) = KIM JAE HO, MK Sports Correspondent]