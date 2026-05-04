Chelsea 1-3 Nottm Forest (May 4, 2026) Game Analysis

Chelsea’s season plunged to a dispiriting new low as Nottingham Forest won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge to condemn them to a sixth consecutive Premier League defeat.

It had already been the club’s worst run of league form since 1912 but just when it looked like there were no fresh crises left to visit them, Forest’s second-string XI arrived in west London and blitzed Chelsea with two goals by Taiwo Awoniyi — the first after 98 seconds — and a penalty from Igor Jesus, as Vitor Pereira’s side moved six points clear of the relegation zone.

The Blues’ five-game scoring drought had almost reached six, far beyond the point of credibility, by the time Joao Pedro’s stoppage-time overhead kick gave them their first league goal since March 4.

The ridiculousness of that run had earlier been laid bare when Cole Palmer had a first-half penalty saved by stand-in goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Igor Jesus got Forest’s second of the day from the spot. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Visiting supporters in the Shed End could have been forgiven for barely recognising their team. The seven outfield players brought in by Pereira, a move made doubtless with Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg in mind, had 11 league starts this season between them, but it was Chelsea who appeared like strangers to one another.

Interim head coach Calum McFarlane had seen his hands virtually tied by late injuries to Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho, meaning a first Premier League start for 18-year-old Jesse Derry. As if things could get no worse, the teenager required oxygen and was stretchered off with a serious head injury late in the first half after colliding with Forest’s Zach Abbott.

Chelsea were mess throughout. After only 90 seconds they gave the ball away at their own throw-in then afforded Forest far too much time in possession in midfield. The ball was worked wide on the right to Dilane Bakwa, who nipped round Marc Cucurella with ease and crossed for Awoniyi unmarked six yards out to nod it home.

They went two down after 15 minutes. Bakwa it was again with the cross, and as it came over, Malo Gusto had a clear hold of Awoniyi’s shirt. Anthony Taylor was called pitchside and awarded a penalty from which Jesus went straight down the middle.

It had been a hopeless first half, but it ended on a note of serious concern. A Chelsea corner was allowed to bounce inside the box, and as Derry and Abbott both went for it there was a sickening clash of heads. The Forest player, making only his second league start, left the field unassisted but Chelsea’s teenage debutant required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being removed on a stretcher.

– More: Chelsea’s Jesse Derry given oxygen, stretchered off after collision

When played resumed almost 10 minutes later, Palmer’s penalty was saved by Sels.

There was a first appearance of the season too for Levi Colwill, back after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August, on at the break to try and restore some order to the chaos.

Instead, the nightmare carried on getting worse. Seven minutes into the second half, Awoniyi was there on the end of Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross, narrowly staying onside to tap in from two yards out.

Robert Sánchez was forced off injured with a bandage round his bleeding head following a collision with Gibbs-White.

Pedro’s stunning finish at the end drew ironic cheers from the small number of Chelsea fans who had stayed.