Chicago Cubs Lineup: More and More Pedro!

CUBS LINEUP — Just keep your heads down and continue winning every series you can, Cubs.

Here’s a look at the Cubs lineup for Game 1 (of 3) against the Tigers at Wrigley Field starting tonight.

Chicago Cubs Lineup:

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF Seiya Suzuki, RF Michael Busch, 1B Alex Bregman, DH Ian Happ, LF Nico Hoerner, 2B Pedro Ramirez, 3B Dansby Swanson, SS Miguel Amaya, C

Despite being up with the team for a good long while now, Cubs prospect Pedro Ramirez has managed to accrue just 71 total plate appearances. But the trend line is pointing to more and more of him on everyday basis, and I, for one, am loving it.

For the season, Ramirez, who is barely 22 years old by the way, is slashing .281/.329/.438 (110 wRC+). And he has four hits over his last two games, including two doubles and a walk. I think he’s far from a finished product, but his explosion onto the scene (and onto top prospect rankings) is proving to be quite the development for the Cubs this year. Really good stuff.

Still no Michael Conforto, though, which is a little odd. Not that you’d put any weight on a sample this small, but he is 4-8 with a 2B and a HR off Jack Flaherty.

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Switching back to Ramirez, note that he’s starting at third base tonight, giving Alex Bregman the half-day of rest at DH. Frankly, I thought we’d see that even more than we have this season, just given his age and prior injuries.

Okay, let’s go, Cubs. Start the series off strong.

Detroit Tigers Lineup:

Kevin McGonigle, SS Gleyber Torres, 2B Colt Keith, 3B Riley Greene, LF Dillon Dingler, C Kerry Carpenter, DH Spencer Torkleson, 1B Zack McKinstry, RF James Outman, CF

Pitching Matchup:

Chicago Cubs: Jameson Taillon, RHP

Jameson Taillon is back off the Injured List and starting for the first time since June 7. It’s difficult to remember, but before the game in which he was injured and left early, he tossed something of a gem against the Athletics: 6.1 IP, 6H, 2ER, 1BB, 6K.

What’s not difficult to remember is all the home runs he’s allowed this season. Even though he hasn’t pitched in OVER A MONTH, Jameson Taillon’s 20 home runs rank tied for the 9th most allowed in MLB. Meanwhile, the wind is blowing out tonight at Wrigley Field and the Tigers have hit 92 home runs off righties this year, seventh most in MLB.

Not ideal!

Detroit Tigers: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Jack Flaherty has made 18 starts so far this season, and although his strikeout rate remains enviable (26.4%), his walk rate has ballooned over 10%. He’s also allowing a lot of hard contact and a TON of fly balls. That said, he’s given up just nine homers so far this season. So maybe the Cubs can help him even that out a bit?

This is Flaherty’s first start of the second half, after finishing the first half strong in three straight outings:

5.0 IP, 2H, 0ER, 3BB, 9K – Astros

5.2 IP, 3H, 0ER, 0BB, 5K – Rangers

6.0 IP, 2H, 2ER, 3BB, 6K – Phillies

None of those teams have as good of an offense as the Cubs (at least, not statistically to date), but clearly Flaherty still has some juice.

Flaherty has been pretty close to split neutral both this season and for his career.

Notable matchup history:

Swanson : 5-11, 3 2Bs, HR, 2K

: 5-11, 3 2Bs, HR, 2K Happ : 1-11, HR, 5BB, 3K

: 1-11, HR, 5BB, 3K Conforto: 4-8, 2B, HR, 3K

Broadcast Info:

Cubs vs Tigers – Key Injuries:

INJURY REPORT Cubs vs. Tigers · entering July 20, 2026 CHICAGO CUBS 10-DAY IL Matt Shaw Sprained hand (left) INF/OF 15-DAY IL Daniel Palencia Elbow inflammation RP Ben Brown Stress reaction in neck SP Edward Cabrera Strained hamstring SP Hoby Milner Appendectomy RP Ethan Roberts Strained forearm RP 60-DAY IL Justin Steele Elbow surgery (UCL revision repair) SP Shelby Miller Tommy John surgery RP Tyler Austin Knee surgery (patella debridement) 1B/OF Hunter Harvey Triceps inflammation RP Cade Horton Tommy John surgery SP Porter Hodge Tommy John surgery RP Riley Martin Strained elbow (flexor) RP DETROIT TIGERS 10-DAY IL Gleyber Torres Strained oblique 2B 60-DAY IL Jackson Jobe Tommy John surgery SP Reese Olson Shoulder surgery SP Justin Verlander Hip inflammation SP Parker Meadows Arm surgery (fractured radius) OF Javier Báez Sprained ankle INF/OF Burch Smith Shoulder inflammation RP Brant Hurter Lumbar spine inflammation RP Trey Sweeney Shoulder surgery INF Wenceel Pérez Orbital fracture OF Will Vest Elbow stress fracture RP Bailey Horn Tommy John surgery RP

Cubs vs Tigers – Wrigley Field Weather Report

Location: Chicago, IL

Temperature: 84 degrees

Wind: Blowing out to center/right (11 MPH with gusts up to 24 MPH)