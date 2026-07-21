Chicago Cubs Lineup: More and More Pedro!

By / July 21, 2026

CUBS LINEUP — Just keep your heads down and continue winning every series you can, Cubs.

Here’s a look at the Cubs lineup for Game 1 (of 3) against the Tigers at Wrigley Field starting tonight.

Chicago Cubs Lineup:

  1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF
  2. Seiya Suzuki, RF
  3. Michael Busch, 1B
  4. Alex Bregman, DH
  5. Ian Happ, LF
  6. Nico Hoerner, 2B
  7. Pedro Ramirez, 3B
  8. Dansby Swanson, SS
  9. Miguel Amaya, C

Despite being up with the team for a good long while now, Cubs prospect Pedro Ramirez has managed to accrue just 71 total plate appearances. But the trend line is pointing to more and more of him on everyday basis, and I, for one, am loving it.

For the season, Ramirez, who is barely 22 years old by the way, is slashing .281/.329/.438 (110 wRC+). And he has four hits over his last two games, including two doubles and a walk. I think he’s far from a finished product, but his explosion onto the scene (and onto top prospect rankings) is proving to be quite the development for the Cubs this year. Really good stuff.

Still no Michael Conforto, though, which is a little odd. Not that you’d put any weight on a sample this small, but he is 4-8 with a 2B and a HR off Jack Flaherty.

***

Switching back to Ramirez, note that he’s starting at third base tonight, giving Alex Bregman the half-day of rest at DH. Frankly, I thought we’d see that even more than we have this season, just given his age and prior injuries.

Okay, let’s go, Cubs. Start the series off strong.

Detroit Tigers Lineup:

  1. Kevin McGonigle, SS
  2. Gleyber Torres, 2B
  3. Colt Keith, 3B
  4. Riley Greene, LF
  5. Dillon Dingler, C
  6. Kerry Carpenter, DH
  7. Spencer Torkleson, 1B
  8. Zack McKinstry, RF
  9. James Outman, CF

Pitching Matchup:

Chicago Cubs: Jameson Taillon, RHP

Jameson Taillon is back off the Injured List and starting for the first time since June 7. It’s difficult to remember, but before the game in which he was injured and left early, he tossed something of a gem against the Athletics: 6.1 IP, 6H, 2ER, 1BB, 6K.

What’s not difficult to remember is all the home runs he’s allowed this season. Even though he hasn’t pitched in OVER A MONTH, Jameson Taillon’s 20 home runs rank tied for the 9th most allowed in MLB. Meanwhile, the wind is blowing out tonight at Wrigley Field and the Tigers have hit 92 home runs off righties this year, seventh most in MLB.

Not ideal!

Detroit Tigers: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Jack Flaherty has made 18 starts so far this season, and although his strikeout rate remains enviable (26.4%), his walk rate has ballooned over 10%. He’s also allowing a lot of hard contact and a TON of fly balls. That said, he’s given up just nine homers so far this season. So maybe the Cubs can help him even that out a bit?

This is Flaherty’s first start of the second half, after finishing the first half strong in three straight outings:

  • 5.0 IP, 2H, 0ER, 3BB, 9K – Astros
  • 5.2 IP, 3H, 0ER, 0BB, 5K – Rangers
  • 6.0 IP, 2H, 2ER, 3BB, 6K – Phillies

None of those teams have as good of an offense as the Cubs (at least, not statistically to date), but clearly Flaherty still has some juice.

Flaherty has been pretty close to split neutral both this season and for his career.

Notable matchup history:

  • Swanson: 5-11, 3 2Bs, HR, 2K
  • Happ: 1-11, HR, 5BB, 3K
  • Conforto: 4-8, 2B, HR, 3K

Broadcast Info:

Cubs lineup image

Cubs vs Tigers – Key Injuries:

INJURY REPORT

Cubs vs. Tigers · entering July 20, 2026

CHICAGO CUBS

10-DAY IL

Matt Shaw

Sprained hand (left)

 INF/OF
15-DAY IL

Daniel Palencia

Elbow inflammation

 RP

Ben Brown

Stress reaction in neck

 SP

Edward Cabrera

Strained hamstring

 SP

Hoby Milner

Appendectomy

 RP

Ethan Roberts

Strained forearm

 RP
60-DAY IL

Justin Steele

Elbow surgery (UCL revision repair)

 SP

Shelby Miller

Tommy John surgery

 RP

Tyler Austin

Knee surgery (patella debridement)

 1B/OF

Hunter Harvey

Triceps inflammation

 RP

Cade Horton

Tommy John surgery

 SP

Porter Hodge

Tommy John surgery

 RP

Riley Martin

Strained elbow (flexor)

 RP

DETROIT TIGERS

10-DAY IL

Gleyber Torres

Strained oblique

 2B
60-DAY IL

Jackson Jobe

Tommy John surgery

 SP

Reese Olson

Shoulder surgery

 SP

Justin Verlander

Hip inflammation

 SP

Parker Meadows

Arm surgery (fractured radius)

 OF

Javier Báez

Sprained ankle

 INF/OF

Burch Smith

Shoulder inflammation

 RP

Brant Hurter

Lumbar spine inflammation

 RP

Trey Sweeney

Shoulder surgery

 INF

Wenceel Pérez

Orbital fracture

 OF

Will Vest

Elbow stress fracture

 RP

Bailey Horn

Tommy John surgery

 RP

Cubs vs Tigers – Wrigley Field Weather Report

Location: Chicago, IL
Temperature: 84 degrees
Wind: Blowing out to center/right (11 MPH with gusts up to 24 MPH)

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