Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Saturday 5/2, 1:20 CT

Saturday notes…

STREAKING AT HOME: The Cubs are trying today for a 10th consecutive victory at home. They have had 18 such double-digit streaks during the Modern Era, the last 14 at Wrigley Field, their home since 1916. Their most recent was 14 in a row, May 18-June 22, 2008. A 13-game streak in 2001 and a 10-game streak in 1998 are their only others of the kind since 1970. Their record is 18 straight, Sept. 4-22, 1935, during a surge that lifted them to the pennant. The 2008 streak was one of five of 14 games. The 2001 streak was the only one of 13. They also had a lone streak of 12, in 1927, and of 11, in 1910. Eight of the streaks ended after 10 games. Ten were snapped after nine wins. The first seven were in 1908-33. Then there was one in 1957 and two in back-to-back years, 2016 and 2017. The most recent streak ended with a 5-1 loss to the Braves in which the Cubs managed only five hits: two each by Ian Happ and Ben Zobrist, and one by Jason Heyward. One of Happ’s was a homer. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

THREE OF A KIND: The Cubs’ pair of three-run innings yesterday were their 11th and 12th of the season with a trio. They have scored five runs in three innings, four runs in seven and two runs in 22, for a total of 44 crooked-number innings, out of 95 total innings in which they have scored. They have allowed multiple runs in 35 of 74 innings in which they gave up runs. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

DANSBY: Dansby Swanson, last 17 games since April 12: .273/.391/.600 (15-for-55) with a double, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks, 16 runs scored and 18 RBI.

TODAY IN CUBS HISTORY: The Cubs homered four times (Sammy Sosa, Gary Matthews Jr., Bill Mueller and Eric Young Sr.) and defeated the Padres 8-3 at Wrigley Field. It happened 25 years ago today, Wednesday, May 2, 2001.

Cubs lineup:

Diamondbacks lineup:

Shōta Imanaga, LHP vs. Ryne Nelson, RHP

Shōta Imanaga was a little off his game Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing five runs in 5.1 innings. One positive: He did not allow a home run and this year he’s given up just three long balls in 34.1 innings, a vast improvement over last year.

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Overall, though, after a bit of a rough outing his first time out this year against the Nationals, Imanaga posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.750 WHIP in 29.1 innings in five April starts. Can’t really argue with that sort of production.

Last year, he threw seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball against the D-backs March 29, 2025 at Chase Field. Do that again, Shōta.

Ryne Nelson had a pretty good year for the D-backs in 2025 (33 games, 23 starts, 3.39 ERA, 1.071 WHIP, 3.4 bWAR), but this year has been a disaster. He’s had two decent starts but the other four have been awful, and especially the last two: 15 hits, 14 earned runs in 5.1 innings (that’s a 23.83 ERA). He’s allowed six home runs in 25.2 innings this year.

Last year he made two relief appearances against the Cubs and they absolutely pounded him: 10 hits, nine runs in 2.1 innings.

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Do that again this afternoon, Cubs hitters.

Here is the weather forecast for the area around Wrigley Field.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Diamondbacks site AZ Snakepit. If you do go there to interact with D-backs fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2026 game discussion procedure has been changed, so please take note.

You’ll find the game preview, like this one, posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

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At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game.

The Live! (formerly “First Pitch”) thread will still post at five minutes to game time. It will also post to the front page. That will be the only live game discussion thread. After the game, the recap and Heroes and Goats will also live on the front page as separate posts.

You will also be able to find the preview, Live! thread, recap and Heroes and Goats in this section link. The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

Discuss amongst yourselves.

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