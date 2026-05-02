Todd Stymies Lions in Series-Opening Shutout

Next Game: LMU 5/2/2026 | 3 p.m. May. 02 (Sat) / 3 p.m. LMU History

STOCKTON, Calif. – Fanning a career-high 11 hitters on the night, redshirt junior Zach Todd guided the Pacific baseball program to an 8-0 shutout victory over LMU on Friday at Klein Family Field.

A six-run second inning was ample support for Todd and the Tigers (18-25,10-9 WCC), ultimately limiting the Lions (12-35, 3-16 WCC) to just three hits in taking game one of the West Coast Conference series.

Todd (3-2) turned in his third consecutive quality start in league play and fourth overall, throwing six scoreless frames and allowing just two hits with 11 strikeouts, including his 100th career strikeout of his college career. Todd is up to a team-high 71 strikeouts in 63.0 innings with his 11-strikeout performance tonight, marking the most strikeouts by a Tiger in a single game this season and the most since 13 strikeouts by Shelby Lackey on May 4, 2018.

Freshman Connor Raridan picked up his second save of the 2026 campaign, pitching a clean three innings with four strikeouts to his name.

The majority of the damage for the Pacific offense unfolded in the bottom of the second inning as the Tigers plated six runs on five hits and one LMU error to set the tone for the evening. Redshirt sophomore JT Shank got the scoring started with a two-run single and senior Jake Tandy capped the rally with the third of three run-producing doubles down the left field line.

The Tigers would score one more in the fifth and another insurance run in the eighth, serving as the finishing touches from the Pacific bats.

Graduate student Brendan O’Sullivan set the table with his team-leading tenth multi-hit game and third three-hit performance of the year. Senior Rylan Evans scored a game-high two runs.

With the victory over the Lions, the Tigers have extended their home conference winning streak to five games and have notched double-digit conference wins on the season for the first time since 2019.

Pacific and LMU will go toe-to-toe in game two of the WCC series tomorrow with a 3 p.m. first pitch from Klein Family Field. The first 250 fans will receive a Hawaiian shirt giveaway, presented by Pacific Shredding.

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Tickets for upcoming events can be purchased through the PacificTigers.com tickets tab, or by calling the Box Office at 209-946-2474. Groups of 10 or more are eligible for a group discount and exclusive fan experiences.

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