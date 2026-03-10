Chiefs 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

NFL free agency is off and running, and we’re keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can be made official after that. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here’s a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Kansas City Chiefs and how each will impact the upcoming season:

The Chiefs have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $43.05 million in base value with $28.7 million fully guaranteed. The maximum value is $45 million.

What it means: The Chiefs desperately needed to find a clear upgrade at the running back position. Walker, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, should fit exactly what the Chiefs need. Last season, Walker forced a missed tackle on 30.2% of his touches, the third-highest rate in the NFL (minimum 150 touches), according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The Chiefs are confident Walker can generate explosive rushes behind the strong interior of the offensive line, featuring right guard Trey Smith, center Creed Humphrey and left guard Kingsley Suamataia. A year ago, Isiah Pacheco didn’t have a single rushing attempt in which he gained 20 or more yards. Kareem Hunt had one.

What it means: Kelce, the Chiefs’ star tight end, wanted to return to the team for a 14th season, likely doing so on a one-year deal. The Chiefs wanted Kelce back, too, especially because of his strong connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Retaining Kelce helps the Chiefs stabilize their offense, as he led the team last season in targets (108), receptions (76), yards (851), touchdowns (5) and receiving first downs (45).

Tonga has agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal — including $14 million guaranteed.

What it means: One of the most underrated parts of the Chiefs’ roster was their lack of depth behind Chris Jones at the defensive line position. Prior to agreeing to sign Tonga, the only other notable player at the position was Omarr Norman-Lott, the 2025 second-round pick who in October sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee. Tonga should provide plenty of strength and run-stuffing ability alongside Jones. Tonga had a career year with the Patriots last season, producing 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections in 14 games. Jones reacted to the news Monday by writing on his X account, “Tonga is a dawg.”