Luxury real estate brokers and their brother convicted in federal sex-trafficking trial

Two high-profile luxury real estate brokers and their other brother were convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial in which they were accused of using drugs and their influence to sexually abuse women.

Federal prosecutors said brothers Oren, Tal and Alon Alexander conspired for more than a decade to drug, sexually assault and rape women. The men were charged by federal prosecutors in Manhattan in December 2024.

A jury of six men and six women delivered the verdict Monday after a monthlong trial that featured testimony from more than 30 witnesses. They began deliberating Thursday.

Prosecutor Madison Smyser alleged in her opening statement that the three brothers worked together for years “raping women and girls … with promises of parties and trips, and when they got there the defendants raped them.”

The brothers have denied the allegations.

Eleven accusers testified. Six of them are part of the indictment against the brothers.

One victim, who testified under the pseudonym Katie Moore, said she was drugged and raped by Alon Alexander after a night out at a New York City club. Moore told the court that after she was handed a drink, her “body started to sway.”

“In that moment, it felt sudden. I know I wasn’t drunk or losing control; there was no gradual fade-out. I had never experienced that sort of loss of control of my body before,” she said.

Moore said Alon and Tal Alexander made her and her friend leave the club, and she vaguely remembered getting into a cab. She testified that the thing she remembered was “coming to” and being naked on a bed with Alon Alexander, who did not have any clothes on, standing over her.

“I tried to get out of the bed a few times, but Alon kept pushing me back down,” she said. “Finally, he sat down on the bed, and I was able to get up, and I said, ‘I don’t want to have sex with you,’ and he said, ‘You already did.’”

One of the charges against Oren Alexander is in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor. Prosecutors accused him of filming and sharing a video of an incapacitated 17-year-old girl in April 2009.

The woman, now 34, testified she had no memory of meeting Oren Alexander.

Two women testified that they felt paralyzed before they were assaulted by Oren and Alon Alexander.

The defense attempted to undermine some of the accusers’ accounts, saying the sex was consensual and suggesting that the women were motivated by disappointment and were in it for financial gain.

“Financial interest is one of the most powerful motivators. All the stories were rehearsed,” Tal Alexander’s attorney, Deanna Paul, said in her closing argument. “They’re looking for money.”

She said the women met up with the brothers “willingly” and “were free to come and go.”

“The government has not proved it was a commercial sex act because there wasn’t one, and they have failed to meet their burden,” she said.

In closing, Marc Agnifilo, Oren Alexander’s attorney, acknowledged that his client “built a lifestyle around pursuing women.”

“They hurt a lot of people’s feelings while they were ascending professionally,” he said. “They said some things that were offensive and hurtful, and we got here because of that stuff, not because they are rapists or drugged women.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Espinosa said the defense was trying to confuse the jury.

“There is no good reason why all these women would commit perjury and drag their friends and family into this. Why on earth would they be here a decade later talking about their sex lives. They sat here in front of a group of strangers and detailed these horrific crimes,” she said.

The brothers had been charged in a 12-count superseding indictment. But prosecutors said one witness was intimidated and didn’t show up, so two counts were dropped, leaving 10.

The men face dozens of civil lawsuits. They have denied all allegations of misconduct. Oren and Alon Alexander are also facing criminal charges in Florida. On Thursday, a Beverly Hills real estate broker filed a civil lawsuit against Oren Alexander, alleging that he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2014 at a dinner.

His civil attorney, Jason Goldman, said in a statement Thursday that the lawsuit was “salacious and demonstrably false” and was filed on the eve of jury deliberations as an “attempt to create headlines and taint the proceedings at a critical moment.”