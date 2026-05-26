Chiefs’ Rashee Rice ordered to jail, to miss OTAs, minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to serve 30 days in jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of the terms of his probation for his role in a crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway two years ago.

The Texas State Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Rice was ordered to go to jail immediately as part of his original 30-day sentence for the third-degree felony of racing and causing bodily injury.

“Mr. Rice was taken into custody today in the 194th Judicial District Court for testing positive for THC and ordered to serve the 30 days that he had previously been ordered to serve at a later time — starting today,” the Dallas County DA’s office said in a statement.

Rice had received deferred adjudication after pleading guilty, and the case would have been dismissed if he had completed the probation.

He was placed in custody and booked into the Dallas County jail at 1:25 p.m. ET, per jail records. He is set to be released June 16.

The Chiefs have voluntary practices that begin next week and mandatory minicamp that is set to end June 11.

One week before Rice was sentenced, he underwent a clean-up surgery on his right knee to remove loose debris that was causing inflammation, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rice is expected to be sidelined for two months but is expected to be ready for training camp later this summer, sources said.

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The Chiefs said they have been in touch with the NFL about the matter, and both the team and the league declined further comment. Thomas M. McMurray, Rice’s attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In March 2024, Rice was the driver of a Lamborghini Urus SUV that was going 119 mph on Dallas’ North Central Expressway, leading to the multicar crash that left multiple people injured. Theodore Knox, one of Rice’s teammates at SMU, was the driver of a black Corvette. Rice, Knox and their three friends didn’t check on those injured, instead fleeing on foot before police arrived. The incident was captured on video.

Less than two weeks later, Rice took full responsibility and apologized in a statement he released before turning himself in at the Glenn Heights Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued.

In July 2025, he pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges — collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury — and received deferred adjudication along with five years of probation.

The incident led to the NFL suspending Rice six games last season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Last month, a Texas court issued a default judgment against Knox, awarding Kathryn Kuykendall, one of the victims in the crash, nearly $2.88 million. Judge Kim Bailey Phipps ruled that Knox was “grossly negligent” after he and Rice lost control of their cars and crashed. Last year, Phipps ordered Rice to pay Kuykendall almost $1.1 million.

A civil case against Rice from other victims in the multicar crash was scheduled to go to trial June 9, but the parties agreed to a six-month continuance earlier this month, although the court has not officially moved the trial date yet. Kayla Quinn also filed a lawsuit against Rice, which has a trial date set for Jan. 12, 2027.

He was also named in a separate lawsuit filed Feb. 16 by Dacoda Jones, who alleges Rice repeatedly assaulted her during an 18-month span from 2023 to 2025, including choking her in December 2023. On April 3, the NFL closed its investigation into the abuse allegations against Rice, determining “there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that he violated the personal conduct policy.” The next hearing for Jones’ case is scheduled for next month.

Rice has played parts of three seasons, missing time because of the suspension and a knee injury. He helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl in the 2023 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.