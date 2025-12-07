Chris Henry Jr., No. 7 recruit in ’26 class, picks Ohio State

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. affirmed his commitment to Ohio State on Friday and will sign with the Buckeyes during the early signing period, concluding a dramatic recruiting saga for the No. 7 overall prospect in the SC NEXT 300.

Henry, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound wide receiver from California power Mater Dei High School, is ESPN’s No. 1 wide receiver in 2026. Sources said Henry’s camp held talks with multiple programs this week, including Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and LSU, before he announced his intention to sign with the Buckeyes during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

“For me, it was really just being at a place where I feel comfortable,” Henry told McAfee. “It was never really about the money. I was getting tons of offers [from] other places … but ultimately for me, it was just a place I feel comfortable being developed and ultimately reaching my goal, which is to be a first-round draft pick.”

Henry is the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, who played at West Virginia from 2002 to 2004. The younger Henry will sign with Ohio State as the top-ranked member of a Buckeyes class that began Friday at No. 9 in ESPN’s class rankings for the cycle.

Committed to Ohio State since July 29, 2023, Henry entered this week’s early signing period as the longest-tenured verbal pledge in the ESPN 300, holding on despite flip efforts from Miami, Oregon, USC and West Virginia, among others, across his junior and senior high school seasons.

Oregon remained the most persistent non-Ohio State program in Henry’s process, sources told ESPN, with the Ducks applying pressure all the way into the early signing period. However, Henry consistently affirmed his pledge to the Buckeyes over the past two-plus years, during which he developed a close relationship with wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, who was named the head coach at South Florida earlier this week.

Sources said Henry was unsettled Wednesday morning upon learning of Hartline’s impending departure from the Buckeyes. Henry still stated his intention to sign with Ohio State during a ceremony at Mater Dei on Wednesday, but he never submitted official paperwork to the program.

In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, Henry said he had not yet signed his letter of intent and was “still trying to weigh” his options “due to coaching changes.”

While LSU and Texas also presented significant financial offers, sources told ESPN that Ohio State and Oregon were the two programs most prominently involved in the late stages of Henry’s decision this week.

Henry and his representatives maintained consistent communication with both the Buckeyes and Ducks across Wednesday and Thursday, sources said. Despite a heavy push from Oregon, led by coach Dan Lanning, Henry ultimately held firm on his pledge to Ohio State.

Multiple conversations with Buckeyes coach Ryan Day over the past 48 hours, including a Thursday night phone call, helped sway Henry’s final decision, sources told ESPN.

Henry rose to national stardom as a sophomore at Ohio’s Withrow University High School in 2023, setting school records with 1,127 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 71 receptions. He transferred to Mater Dei in 2024 and missed the majority of his junior season with a knee injury before returning to complete his senior campaign this fall.

He will sign with the Buckeyes as the program’s first No. 1 wide receiver addition since Julian Fleming in the 2020 class. In the wake of four-star pass catcher Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s flip to USC on Wednesday, Jerquaden Guilford (No. 199 overall) stands alongside Henry as the only other top-300 wide receiver set to join Ohio State in 2026.