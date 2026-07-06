Chris Rock Enjoys Wimbledon with New Girlfriend Simone Henault

Chris Rock is looking very happy at Wimbledon alongside his stunning new girlfriend, Simone Henault.

Rock, 61, broke boundaries as a standup and then went on to Saturday Night Live. His UPN series, Everybody Hates Chris, earned critical acclaim, and he continues to sell out comedy shows to this day. But at day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, the comedy icon was focused on Henault. Sitting alongside him, the beauty wore a pinstripe blue Oxford shirt and sipped a beverage as her long, dark hair cascaded down her back. Whispering into Rock’s ear, Henault looked very happy with her new man, whom she was first spotted with in March 2026.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

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What Does Simone Henault Do For a Living?

Henault is a creative producer, but also works as a DJ. She previously worked at Google, PEOPLE reported. On her LinkedIn page, she shared that she was starting a new chapter of her career

In early 2026, Henault announced she was starting a new chapter in her career.

“After years creating within incredible teams, I’m now focused on connecting brands, artists, and global communities through culture, experience, and vision,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post. “Open to collaborations, direction projects, cultural advisory, and partnerships in art, music, fashion, wellness, and global lifestyle.”

On her Instagram page, Henault shares fun bits from her life of travel and music. Check out some shots of her DJing in Paris below.

Rock is a Devoted Dad

Back in April, Rock was joined by his stunning lookalike daughter, Zahra Rock, 22, while attending the premiere of Netflix’s Roommates at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. Also in attendance was Eddie Murphy, who was joined by his beautiful daughter, Bella Murphy, 24, with whom he even appeared on the cover of Essence Magazine back in 2021. Now those are two proud papas!

Rock also has a 24-year-old daughter, Lola.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Related: Chris Rock and Eddie Murphy’s Stunning Daughters Hit the Red Carpet With Their Famous Dads

This story was originally published by Parade on Jul 2, 2026, where it first appeared in the News section. Add Parade as a Preferred Source by clicking here.