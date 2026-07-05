Severe storms trigger flash flood warning across metro Atlanta counties

A series of severe summer storms packing torrential rainfall has triggered a flash flood warning across several metro Atlanta cities, threatening holiday plans for hundreds of thousands of residents.

North-central Georgia weather warning

What we know:

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a flash flood warning until 9:00 p.m. Saturday. At 5:59 p.m., Doppler radar tracked thunderstorms unloading extreme rainfall across the region. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen over the area.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches remain entirely possible as the storms linger.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The storm system could threaten local infrastructure by causing rapid flooding across small creeks, streams, highways, streets, and underpasses, as well as urban centers and low-lying zones with poor drainage.

The emergency alert spans multiple local boundaries, specifically covering northwestern DeKalb County and southwestern Gwinnett County.

Threatened local communities

Local perspective:

The severe flooding risks are affecting a long list of specific residential and commercial zones. Locations that could experience flash flooding include Lawrenceville, Peachtree Corners, Dunwoody, Duluth, Lilburn, Chamblee, Norcross, Doraville and Clarkston.

Other impacted areas facing immediate water hazards include Stone Mountain, Avondale Estates, Berkeley Lake, Pine Lake, Tucker, North Decatur, Belvedere Park, Mountain Park and Mechanicsville.

What you can do:

If you are traveling through the area, remember the primary rule of road safety: turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Drivers must never attempt to navigate through covered blacktop, as the vast majority of flood-related deaths occur inside vehicles.

ORIGINAL STORY

A scorcher for America 250 weekend

Big picture view:

America’s semiquincentennial weekend here in Atlanta is shaping up to be an absolute scorcher. The brutal combination of high temperatures and thick humidity will follow attendees to every major outdoor gathering this weekend—whether they are catching a Braves game, staking out a spot for a local parade, or waiting on evening fireworks displays.

On Saturday morning, the city will wake up to a muggy 78 degrees. This sticky climate is precisely what athletes will face as they line up for the annual Peachtree Road Race.

Fortunately for those pushing through the final stretch of the course, weather models show a high probability of afternoon pop-up storms developing around local water sources like the Chattahoochee River. A localized shower may break out directly over Midtown and downtown Atlanta toward the tail end of the event, offering a temporary, much-needed cooldown for runners.

The overall rain configuration for both Friday and Saturday is holding steady at a low 20%. Because the threat of widespread rain is minimal during the first half of the weekend, forecasters recommend maximizing your time outdoors for parades and fireworks.

The weather dynamic shifts sharply by the end of the holiday stretch. On Sunday and moving into Monday, a robust batch of regional moisture moves in, causing storm chances to spike up to 50%.

Peachtree Road Race triggers ‘Red Flag’ Warning

Local perspective:

The extreme elements have already triggered major shifts for one of Atlanta’s proudest traditions. The Atlanta Track Club announced that Saturday’s annual Peachtree Road Race will start under a red flag alert, indicating potentially dangerous running conditions.

Local runner Sophie Boice, who has been trying to shift her final training sessions into the early mornings to beat the sun, described it as one of the hottest summers she has ever seen.

“It really kind of comes out of nowhere,” Boice said. “Being out here in just ten minutes, it can make you feel a little bit faint. Sometimes you’re not aware of how dehydrated you can be or how you’re feeling because the heat makes you so fatigued. You really have to be aware and make sure you’re drinking enough water.”

Spotting the signs of heat illness

What you can do:

Medical professionals emphasize that understanding the progression of heat-related illnesses is critical when spending extended time outside. Dr. Cecil Bennett with Newnan Family Medicine explained that heat exhaustion can rapidly transition into heat stroke—a life-threatening medical emergency.

Key Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion:

Heavy, uncontrolled sweating

Mild confusion or disorientation

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness and faintness

“Preparation involves having a lot of water, a lot of fluids on hand, and drinking constantly, not waiting until you’re thirsty,” Dr. Bennett advised.

Furthermore, Dr. Bennett warned that heat exhaustion can easily happen indoors for those living without functioning air conditioning. Families are urged to keep a very close eye on children, senior citizens, and anyone with underlying health issues over the next few days.

Where to find relief

Local perspective:

Local municipalities are rolling out different emergency plans to keep the public hydrated and safe through the holiday weekend.

DeKalb County officials announced that four daytime cooling centers will open to provide a safe haven from the elements. DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson noted these hubs will offer more than just a place to sit in the AC.

“These centers will provide a safe, cool space as well as water, but also we will be providing wraparound services at all of our cooling stations,” Cochran-Johnson said.

In contrast, City of Atlanta officials confirmed that standard municipal cooling stations will be closed over the weekend due to the holiday. Instead, city workers will be actively distributing bottled water to vulnerable residents in outdoor areas to combat dehydration.