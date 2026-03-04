Christa Miller Offers Production Update, Talks Jordan Reveal

Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Christa Miller (Shrinking) provided an update on when we’ll see fan-favorite Jordan Sullivan’s return on ABC’s hit Scrubs revival.

Christa Miller had developed into one of the most organically funny actresses in Hollywood, and it’s largely thanks to becoming sitcom royalty, starting with her breakout role as Kate O’Brien in The Drew Carey Show before working with mastermind Bill Lawrence and some of his biggest successes, including Scrubs, Clone High, Cougar Town, and currently on Shrinking. While promoting her work on the AppleTV series and the ABC revival of Scrubs, Miller appeared on The Daily Show to provide a production update on season 10, which she also operates as music supervisor on, the differences between working on network TV and a streamer, and reveal by host Desi Lydic on how the Lawrence sitcom helped her professionally. The following contains minor spoilers for an upcoming episode.

Scrubs Star Christa Miller on Jordan Sullivan’s Return and Revival Season Update

“I just did the finale. Oh my God! It was the most fun,” Miller revealed to Lydic. “You have to remember, with Shrinking, you got no commercials, and we can go over a half hour. You go in [on Scrubs], and it’s 21 minutes, that show. It’s on network [TV], so to go in with the pace, and to play with everyone, and also I know that character so well…we had a blast.”

Lydic, who made her on-screen debut in an uncredited role in the 2001 spoof film Not Another Teen Movie, told Miller, “I can’t wait to watch. I’m so excited. I have to tell you, I have a personal connection with Scrubs. I got my SAG card from doing extra work, and one of the shows I did extra work on was Scrubs. At one point, I played a featured extra, named “Nurse Buttaface” [Miller laughs]. I don’t want to brag. I was Nurse Buttaface. They were very classy about it, didn’t show my face.” Miller didn’t believe her, but the host promised to materialize proof.

Miller appeared in nearly half of Scrubs’ 182 episodes across all nine seasons. Jordan is the ex-wife of Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), with whom they share two children, Jack and Jennifer Dillion. She was originally a board member at Sacred Heart Hospital, where Perry works, matching his sarcasm and cynicism. Before they reconciled late in the series’ run, she hooks up with his protégé, Dr. John Dorian (Zach Braff), much to his mentor’s annoyance, to the point where she even names him godfather to his and Perry’s daughter, Jennifer, out of spite and at Dorian’s request, so they share the same initials of “JD.” Miller’s return was announced simultaneously with another fan favorite, Neil Flynn, who plays JD’s greatest rival, Janitor, aka Glen Matthews. Scrubs airs Wednesdays on ABC and streams on Hulu the following day. For more, you can check out the video.

