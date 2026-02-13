CL) Vs The Rest Of The Household Products Stocks

Earnings results often indicate what direction a company will take in the months ahead. With Q4 behind us, let’s have a look at Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and its peers.
Household products stocks are generally stable investments, as many of the industry’s products are essential for a comfortable and functional living space. Recently, there’s been a growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable offerings, reflecting the evolving consumer preferences for environmentally conscious options. These trends can be double-edged swords that benefit companies who innovate quickly to take advantage of them and hurt companies that don’t invest enough to meet consumers where they want to be with regards to trends.
The 10 household products stocks we track reported a mixed Q4. As a group, revenues beat analysts’ consensus estimates by 1.6% while next quarter’s revenue guidance was 1.9% above.
Thankfully, share prices of the companies have been resilient as they are up 7.3% on average since the latest earnings results.
Formed after the 1928 combination between toothpaste maker Colgate and soap maker Palmolive-Peet, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is a consumer products company that focuses on personal, household, and pet products.
Colgate-Palmolive reported revenues of $5.23 billion, up 5.8% year on year. This print exceeded analysts’ expectations by 1.7%. Overall, it was a strong quarter for the company with an impressive beat of analysts’ EBITDA estimates and a decent beat of analysts’ revenue estimates.
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today reported results for fourth quarter and full year 2025. Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Base Business fourth quarter and full year results, “We are pleased to have exited 2025 with accelerated growth momentum on both the top and bottom lines, even in the face of sluggish category growth in many markets. Net sales and organic sales grew in every category during the quarter, led by strength in oral care and pet nutrition, excluding private label.
Interestingly, the stock is up 10.2% since reporting and currently trades at $93.91.
A leader in multiple consumer product categories, Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is a diversified company with a portfolio of trusted brands spanning home appliances, garden care, personal care, and pet care.
Spectrum Brands reported revenues of $677 million, down 3.3% year on year, outperforming analysts’ expectations by 1.2%. The business had a very strong quarter with a beat of analysts’ EPS estimates and an impressive beat of analysts’ adjusted operating income estimates.
The market seems happy with the results as the stock is up 8.9% since reporting. It currently trades at $74.51.
Short for “Water Displacement perfected on the 40th try”, WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is a renowned American consumer goods company known for its iconic and versatile spray, WD-40 Multi-Use Product.
WD-40 reported revenues of $154.4 million, flat year on year, in line with analysts’ expectations. It was a softer quarter as it posted a significant miss of analysts’ EPS estimates and a miss of analysts’ EBITDA estimates.
Interestingly, the stock is up 17.4% since the results and currently trades at $238.90.
Enhancing the lives of both pets and homeowners, Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is a leading producer and distributor of essential products for pet care, lawn and garden maintenance, and pest control.
Central Garden & Pet reported revenues of $617.4 million, down 6% year on year. This result came in 1.2% below analysts’ expectations. Overall, it was a slower quarter as it also logged a significant miss of analysts’ EBITDA estimates and a miss of analysts’ adjusted operating income estimates.
Central Garden & Pet had the weakest performance against analyst estimates and slowest revenue growth among its peers. The stock is up 7.5% since reporting and currently trades at $37.74.
Founded in 1913 with bleach as the sole product offering, Clorox (NYSE:CLX) today is a consumer products giant whose product portfolio spans everything from bleach to skincare to salad dressing to kitty litter.
Clorox reported revenues of $1.67 billion, flat year on year. This number surpassed analysts’ expectations by 1.9%. Zooming out, it was a satisfactory quarter as it also recorded a solid beat of analysts’ organic revenue estimates but a significant miss of analysts’ EPS estimates.
The stock is up 6.1% since reporting and currently trades at $122.
