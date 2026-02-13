CL) Vs The Rest Of The Household Products Stocks

Earnings results often indicate what direction a company will take in the months ahead. With Q4 behind us, let’s have a look at Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and its peers.

Household products stocks are generally stable investments, as many of the industry’s products are essential for a comfortable and functional living space. Recently, there’s been a growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable offerings, reflecting the evolving consumer preferences for environmentally conscious options. These trends can be double-edged swords that benefit companies who innovate quickly to take advantage of them and hurt companies that don’t invest enough to meet consumers where they want to be with regards to trends.

The 10 household products stocks we track reported a mixed Q4. As a group, revenues beat analysts’ consensus estimates by 1.6% while next quarter’s revenue guidance was 1.9% above.

Thankfully, share prices of the companies have been resilient as they are up 7.3% on average since the latest earnings results.

Formed after the 1928 combination between toothpaste maker Colgate and soap maker Palmolive-Peet, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is a consumer products company that focuses on personal, household, and pet products.

Colgate-Palmolive reported revenues of $5.23 billion, up 5.8% year on year. This print exceeded analysts’ expectations by 1.7%. Overall, it was a strong quarter for the company with an impressive beat of analysts’ EBITDA estimates and a decent beat of analysts’ revenue estimates.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today reported results for fourth quarter and full year 2025. Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Base Business fourth quarter and full year results, “We are pleased to have exited 2025 with accelerated growth momentum on both the top and bottom lines, even in the face of sluggish category growth in many markets. Net sales and organic sales grew in every category during the quarter, led by strength in oral care and pet nutrition, excluding private label.

Colgate-Palmolive Total Revenue

Interestingly, the stock is up 10.2% since reporting and currently trades at $93.91.

We think Colgate-Palmolive is a good business, but is it a buy today? Read our full report here, it’s free.

A leader in multiple consumer product categories, Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is a diversified company with a portfolio of trusted brands spanning home appliances, garden care, personal care, and pet care.

Spectrum Brands reported revenues of $677 million, down 3.3% year on year, outperforming analysts’ expectations by 1.2%. The business had a very strong quarter with a beat of analysts’ EPS estimates and an impressive beat of analysts’ adjusted operating income estimates.