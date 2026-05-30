Colorado Legal Defense Group Opens New Criminal Defense and DUI

Aspen, Colo. – Colorado Legal Defense Group is proud to announce the opening of its new criminal defense and DUI lawyers’ office in Aspen, Colorado. This new office expands the firm’s reach into one of the state’s most visited mountain communities. The new office will allow the firm to better serve both local residents and the large number of tourists who visit Aspen throughout the year for skiing, nightlife, festivals, and spring and summer outdoor recreation.

Located in the heart of the Roaring Fork Valley, Aspen is a well-known resort town, commonly visited for its luxury resorts, world-class ski slopes, expansive restaurant scene, and year-round outdoor recreational opportunities. While the town attracts visitors from across the country and around the globe, it is also home to a growing population of full-time residents, business owners, hospitality workers, and seasonal employees and residents. With a steady amount of visitors throughout the year and a busy social environment, legal issues involving DUI charges, misdemeanor offenses, felony charges, and other criminal matters can arise unexpectedly for both residents and out-of-town travelers.

The opening of the Aspen office gives individuals facing criminal charges better access to experienced legal representation closer to where they live, work, or are vacationing. The new location at the Aspen Business Center also allows Colorado Legal Defense Group to communicate with clients quickly and provide accessible local legal support for clients dealing with stressful legal situations in Pitkin County and down valley communities such as Basalt, Carbondale, and Glenwood Springs.

How Colorado Legal Defense Group Can Assist The Aspen Community

Colorado Legal Defense Group is known throughout the state of Colorado, especially on the Front Range, for defending clients who have been accused of a wide range of criminal offenses. The firm’s DUI and criminal defense lawyers handle cases involving:

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DUI and DWAI charges

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Domestic violence allegations

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Drug possession and distribution charges

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Theft offenses

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Violent crimes

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White collar crimes

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Juvenile offenses

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Other misdemeanor and felony matters

The attorneys at Colorado Legal Defense Group also represent clients who are dealing with probation violations, restraining orders, and traffic-related criminal charges.

The firm has built a reputation in Colorado courtrooms for providing clients with aggressive criminal defense representation combined with responsive client service. The legal team at Colorado Legal Defense Group includes attorneys with extensive courtroom and trial experience, including team members who are former prosecutors who understand how criminal cases are built and prosecuted in various Colorado courts.

Aspen presents unique legal situations that often differ from those found in larger metropolitan areas in Colorado. Tourists visiting the area may face arrests tied to alcohol-related arrests, ski resort altercations, traffic offenses, or DUI charges after engaging in social events and nightlife activities. In many cases, out-of-state visitors are unfamiliar with Colorado criminal laws and court procedures, which makes having quick access to legal representation particularly important for them.

For residents of Aspen and other down valley communities, criminal accusations can impact employment opportunities, professional licensing, housing, and personal reputation, especially since these towns are a smaller community setting. These communities are tight-knit, and many families know each other, which means news of arrests and criminal charges travels quickly. Colorado Legal Defense Group’s expansion into Aspen reflects the firm’s understanding that individuals in mountain communities often need accessible and discreet legal representation when they are facing criminal charges.

The new office is expected to benefit both existing and future clients at the firm by creating a more convenient option for meetings, case discussions, and providing legal guidance on the Western Slope. Rather than traveling long distances to Denver or other major cities to receive representation, clients in the Aspen area can now work with criminal defense attorneys closer to home while still having access to the resources of a statewide criminal defense practice.

Where Is The New Location?

The firm’s new Aspen office is located at 210 Aspen Airport Business Center in Aspen, Colorado. The location allows the firm to assist clients throughout Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, and other communities in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Colorado Legal Defense Group has continued to grow its presence throughout Colorado as the demand for experienced criminal defense representation increases in areas across the state. The firm serves clients who have been accused of both misdemeanor and felony offenses and provides legal defense strategies that are aimed at reducing or dismissing charges, protecting constitutional rights, and helping clients move forward with their lives after criminal accusations.

The legal team at Colorado Legal Defense Group also recognizes that DUI cases often involve more than just criminal court proceedings. Drivers who have been arrested for DUI in Colorado may also face administrative license suspension hearings and long-term consequences involving insurance rates, employment, and driving privileges. The DUI and criminal defense lawyers at Colorado Legal Defense Group work with clients through each phase of the process while helping them understand their legal options and rights under Colorado law.

As Aspen continues to attract millions of visitors and home buyers annually for tourism, hospitality, entertainment, and outdoor recreation, and second home purchases, the need for trusted criminal defense services has steadily increased. By opening the Aspen office, Colorado Legal Defense Group is able to establish a stronger local presence in the Roaring Fork Valley while continuing its mission of defending individuals facing serious criminal allegations throughout Colorado.

The firm aims to provide more convenient access to legal counsel for people who may suddenly find themselves facing criminal charges while visiting or living in the area. Whether someone is dealing with a first-time DUI offense, a felony charge, or another criminal matter, the firm’s criminal defense attorneys are available to provide legal guidance and defense representation personalized to meet the specifics of each case.

Media Contact

Company Name: Colorado Legal Defense Group

Contact Person: Neil Shouse

Email:Send Email [https://www.abnewswire.com/email_contact_us.php?pr=colorado-legal-defense-group-opens-new-criminal-defense-and-dui-lawyer-office-in-aspen-colorado]

Phone: 303-222-0330

Address:210 Aspen Airport Business Center Suite gg

City: Aspen

State: https://cldg.legal/

Country: United States

Website: https://cldg.legal/

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This release was published on openPR.

