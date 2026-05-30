Iran reportedly launches missiles, Trump mulls war deal

US President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on May 21, 2026.

Iran’s armed forces fired missiles at unidentified targets late Thursday local time, the state media outlet Fars reported.

The latest military action in southern Iran came hours after the Pentagon said that Iran had launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait and deployed attack drones in and around the strait.

Earlier Thursday, a White House official confirmed an Axios report that the U.S. and Iran have “mostly agreed” to the terms of an agreement to temporarily end the three-month-old war.

But President Donald Trump has yet to give final approval to the 60-day memorandum of understanding, which would extend an ongoing ceasefire and start nuclear negotiations, that official said.

Axios reported that American officials said Iran has signed off on that deal, but noted that Tehran has not confirmed that.

Major stock indexes rose Thursday, following the reported progress toward a temporary deal that could lead to the end of the 3-month-old war.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was noncommittal when asked later Thursday if an agreement with Iran was indeed on the table.

“The teams have been going back and forth,” Bessent said at a White House press briefing.

Trump has “several red lines” for any agreement, either in the short- or long-term, Bessent said.

Those include a demand that Iran turn over its highly enriched uranium and abandon its pursuit of a nuclear weapon. Bessent also said that the Strait of Hormuz must be free and open, as it was before the war.

The apparent developments in diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran — and corresponding optimism from markets — came in contrast to a slew of signs that tensions in the region are mounting.

The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it sanctioned Iran’s “Persian Gulf Strait Authority,” the agency Tehran launched earlier this month as it works to exert control over transit through the strait.

Bessent later warned Oman — which has reportedly been in talks with Iran about charging vessels transiting the key oil shipping route — not to allow a tolling system in the waterway.

“Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved — directly or indirectly — in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized,” Bessent wrote in an X post Thursday morning.

The post came one day after Trump, while insisting at a Cabinet meeting that the strait must remain unobstructed, said that “Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow ’em up.”

Bessent, during Thursday’s press briefing, said Oman’s ambassador had assured him in a phone call that morning that “there were no plans for tolling the strait.”