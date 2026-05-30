Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 20th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray (UPDATED)

Posted May 26, 2026 04:58 AM by Lionsgate Home Entertainment will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (2006) with a brand new 4K Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo pack release, which is scheduled to arrive on the market on July 14th. Quentin Tarantino’s KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR unites Volume 1 and Volume 2 into a single, unrated epicpresented exactly as he intended, complete with a new anime sequence. Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, left for dead after her former boss and lover Bill ambushes her wedding rehearsal, shooting her in the head and stealing her unborn child. To exact her vengeance, she must first hunt down the four remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad before confronting Bill himself. With its operatic scope, relentless action, and iconic style, THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR stands as one of cinema’s definitive revenge sagasrarely shown in its complete form, and now presented with a classic intermission. Special Features and Technical Specs: DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

The Lost Chapter

40-page behind-the-scenes booklet, curated by Quentin Tarantino

70mm film still featuring artwork from the film

Five double-sided collectible character cards

Two posters from the theatrical screenings of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair

Optional English, English SDH, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Source: Blu-ray.com |

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erichf69

3 days ago I swear…. you folks are ridiculous.. After YEARS of whining and complaining about the non-availability of the WBA… Now you are saying you don’t care? Unbelievable. DJ IXS

2 days ago Since some people are still confused… This is NOT a cash grab….This IS what die hard QT fans have been waiting 20+ years for. No, it is not the first two movies just repackaged together…Even if it is still spread across two discs. Yes, it is still spread across two discs. A digital copy will also be included if that aspect still bothers you, but from what I’ve read, that will have a 15 minute intermission. No, this is NOT going to be the same transfer as the previous released 4K versions of Kill Bill. This isn’t just some hack “cut & paste” job. It is a completely different experience. Yes, the transfer can still get messed up when we actually get the discs…But as of now, it is streaming on Peacock and it looks fantastic. No, this are NOT a steelbook…But I’m sure there will be one released in the future. Top reviewer

Top contributor Top reviewerTop contributor Rick Grimes

1 day ago @Dak017: Please dont spread misinformation. KBV1 was B&W, in the Crazy 88 sequence, to get an R-rating from the MPAA. In 2004, that much gore getting an R-rating, is an urban myth. IF it was written as you say, QT probably knew when he was writing the final draft of the screenplay, he would need a plot device. There is no evidence to the contrary. The uncensored Japanese cut has additional gore, even during the Black and White sequence! That alone should be enough to point out the obvious, as well as the fact that the TWBA preview states Uncut, Unrated. Do some research dude. Even the anime sequence was also cut to get an R. And just before the B&W, Sofie bleeds out longer after her first amputation in the Japan cut vs. Theatrical (interestingly, I just learned [2nd link below], the only part that they forgot to add to KWBA). And finally, when Sofie gets her other arm cut-off, the theatrical has further censorship. If QT didnt have to meet MPAA standards for an R, then why the f*ck did he censor all these additional sequences. And finally, I was 25 when KBV1 came out, and I saw an interview with QT where he mentions that the original version was too much for a western audience and he had to make cuts to get the film to pass the censors, but however, he mentioned right after that Asian audiences will get to see the film uncut. Add comment Please login to post a comment.





