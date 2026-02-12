Copa del Rey betting odds, prediction, pick

Feb. 11, 2026, 10:01 a.m. ET
Athletic Club welcomes Real Sociedad on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg at San Mamés.
The home side will be competing in its sixth Copa semifinal in seven seasons after dramatically defeating Valencia 2-1 in the quarterfinals through Iñaki Williams’ stoppage-time winner.
After securing a 4-2 victory over Levante in La Liga this past weekend, Ernesto Valverde’s side seeks to add to its 24 Copa del Rey titles and reach the final for the first time since winning the competition in 2024.
Meanwhile, the visitors will be playing in the Copa semifinals for the third consecutive season and advanced to this stage with a 3-2 triumph over Alavés in the quarterfinals.
Real Sociedad extended its unbeaten run to 10 matches across all competitions with a 3-1 victory over Elche on Saturday. The Basque side last lifted the Copa del Rey trophy when it defeated Athletic Club in the 2020 final.
This promises to be an intense affair with a cup final berth at stake between two rivals who drew 1-1 in their most recent league match. The first leg ends all even, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.
Prediction: Athletic Club 1, Real Sociedad 1
- When: Wednesday, February 11
- Where: San Mamés (Bilbao, Spain)
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Channel/streaming: ESPN+ (WATCH HERE)
