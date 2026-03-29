Cory Booker calls for new leaders, says Democrats have ‘failed this moment’

By / March 29, 2026

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Meet the Press

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) calls for new Democratic leadership and addresses his own potential 2028 aspirations.March 29, 2026

  • Now Playing

    Cory Booker calls for new leaders, says Democrats have ‘failed this moment’

    04:45

  • UP NEXT

    Cory Booker says Trump is achieving ‘none’ of his Iran war objectives: Full interview

    12:12

  • Sen. Lankford says U.S. is winning Iran war but ‘there’s still work to be done’: Full interview

    15:17

  • VP Gerald Ford on Watergate and the 1973 oil crisis: Meet the Press Archive

    28:26

  • Speaker Johnson holding TSA ‘hostage’ to block immigration reforms: House Democrat

    05:24

  • DHS shutdown enters ‘new legislative territory’ after Speaker Johnson rejects Senate deal

    15:42

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