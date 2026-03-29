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Trump administration engaged in ‘preliminary conversations’ with Iran to end war
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Chris Murphy weighs in on the calls to oust Chuck Schumer
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Chris Murphy says ending Iran war is ‘only way’ to lower energy prices: Full interview
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Scott Bessent defends U.S. military actions in Iran: ‘Sometimes you have to escalate to de-escalate’
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Cuban deputy FM reacts to Trump’s threats to take over Cuba: Full interview
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Meet the Press
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Now Playing
Cory Booker calls for new leaders, says Democrats have ‘failed this moment’
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UP NEXT
Cory Booker says Trump is achieving ‘none’ of his Iran war objectives: Full interview
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Sen. Lankford says U.S. is winning Iran war but ‘there’s still work to be done’: Full interview
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VP Gerald Ford on Watergate and the 1973 oil crisis: Meet the Press Archive
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Speaker Johnson holding TSA ‘hostage’ to block immigration reforms: House Democrat
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DHS shutdown enters ‘new legislative territory’ after Speaker Johnson rejects Senate deal
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