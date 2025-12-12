Craig Morgan invites Jelly Roll to join Opry on Joe Rogan show

Dec. 10, 2025, 4:12 p.m. CT

Country singer Jelly Roll was invited to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The invitation was delivered by his idol, Craig Morgan, via a video played during Jelly Roll’s appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Jelly Roll, a Nashville native, has spoken about how Morgan’s music inspired him while he was incarcerated.

An official induction date has not yet been announced.

Jelly Roll will be the newest addition to the Grand Ole Opry’s all-star cast.

On Dec. 10, the Nashville country singer, born Jason DeFord, tearfully accepted his invitation to become a part of the storied musical organization on “The Joe Rogan Experience” after being invited by one of his idols, Craig Morgan.

On the podcast, Rogan played the “Save Me” singer a video of his Opry debut in November 2021, which Jelly Rolly said was “the most special night of my life.”

In the video, Jelly Roll told the Opry crowd about finding strength in Morgan’s music while he was incarcerated.

Rogan told Jelly Roll, already weeping after watching his debut, that he had something else to show him.

A video flashed onto the screen of Morgan sitting in the Opry House’s pews.

“Congratulations on all the great things happening in your career,” Morgan said, thanking Jelly Roll for the positive difference he’s made in the lives of so many people who need it.

“I’ll never forget meeting you on the Grand Ole Opry and how much it meant to me to hear you say my music helped you get through some really tough times. That’s one thing country music does really well,” Morgan continued.

“And who would have ever dreamed back then that I’d be back at the Opry House today, to say Jelly Roll, you’re officially invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

“It’s an honor to say welcome to the family, brother.”

Jelly Roll put his face in his hands and cried before asking Rogan for a hug.

“It don’t get no bigger in country music, bubba,” Jelly Roll said to Rogan, wiping away tears. “That’s as big as it gets. F***ing Grand Ole Opry, dog.”

“Dude, I used to buy tickets to go there,” Jelly Roll said. “I googled Craig Morgan. I’d heard ‘Almost Home’ in jail. … It’s the most tear-jerking song about homelessness. … I came home and the song meant so much.”

He knew he had to see Morgan live at the Opry.

“I could barely afford tickets. I think I talked some girl into buying them for me,” Jelly Roll said. “I went and sat by myself. I had an ankle bracelet on. The show went off at 9 and I had to be home at 9, so I was like, ‘If he’s the last one, I’m screwed.’

“He comes out and sings ‘Almost Home.’ I’m not bulls***ing, I’d maybe cried 10 times in my life at that point. I cried. I cried. I cried like I’m crying here now. … I can’t believe they made me a member of the Opry. I want to make people feel the way he makes me feel. That’s what I want to do.”

“I never thought I’d be allowed to play the Grand Ole Opry, and to be a member of it,” he said.

Who is Jelly Roll?

Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, is a 41-year-old country music singer whose career continues to skyrocket.

A Nashville native, Jelly Roll broke into the scene in 2020 and 2021 with hits “Save Me” and “Son of a Sinner.”

After making his Opry debut in 2021, Jelly Roll has hit the stage multiple times over the years. He released his latest album, “Beautifully Broken,” in October 2024 and has toured extensively since.

Jelly Roll, who was formerly incarcerated due to robbery and drug charges, was recommended for a pardon earlier this year by the Tennessee Board of Parole. A pardon would clear his criminal record.

Now, he is a vocal proponent for prison reform and an advocate for incarcerated youth.

In November, Jelly Roll shared he has big plans to give back to his Tennessee community through a 100-acre rehabilitation and mental health campus he wants to build on his Tennessee property.

He aims to offer services from 28-day, 12-step style programs to intensive mental health therapy and holistic approaches, he said.

When is Jelly Roll’s Opry induction?

The date of Jelly Roll’s Opry induction has not yet been announced.

To stay up to date, visit opry.com/jelly-roll-signup.

Audrey Gibbs is a music journalist at The Tennessean. You can reach her at agibbs@tennessean.com.